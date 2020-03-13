UPDATED -- Community calendar: Things to do in St. Helena and Napa County

Editor's Note: Because of the COVID-19 coronavirus, events are subject to cancellation. Please check with the organizers for the latest information.
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO
“And Then We Danced” and “The Times of Bill Cunningham” end their run at Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, on Thursday, March 12. “Emma” – starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Johnny Flynn, and Bill Nighy – opens on Friday, March 13. Synopsis: Based on the Jane Austen novel of the same name, a well-meaning but selfish young woman meddles in the love lives of her friends in 19th century England. Rated PG. Coming soon: “Mulan” (March 27). Info, CameoCinema.com; 707-287-4172.
TAX COUNSELORS AVAILABLE
All adult programs at the St. Helena Public Library from March 15-21 have been canceled due to concerns regarding coronavirus. Free tax help is available on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., now through April 9 at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, St. Helena. The free volunteer-run personal income tax preparation for low- and middle-income persons is made available in partnership with the UpValley Family Centers, UWBA, IRS and FTB. Call 963-1919 to make an appointment.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE
According to a note on their website, Blue Note Napa is currently open and is taking precautions in light of the coronavirus, COVID-19. It is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: Tumbledown House (March 13); Arturo Sandoval (March 14-15); Sean Carscadden Trio (March 19); Eric Darius (March 20-21); Tony Saunders (March 22); Half Measures (March 25); Peter Harper (March 26); Morgan James (March 27-28); and Masters of Hawaiian Music (March 29). For tickets and additional information, call 707-880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
SENIOR MEDITATION GROUP
The spring meditation class by James Keolker has been postponed. Info, 707-963-8555, ext. 101.
ST. HELENA HIGH PRESENTS ‘NEWSIES’
The St. Helena High School Drama department has canceled this weekend's musical performances of “Newsies” because of concerns about the coronavirus, COVID-19.
KITH & KIN AT THE WHITE BARN
A Friday phone call confirmed that Kith & Kin, Napa Valley’s own Celtic band, will play at the White Barn, 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave., St. Helena, on Friday, March 13, at 8 p.m. Kith & Kin features Kathi Brotemarkle, Ron Brunswick, Linda Howard, Ann Gilleran, and Michael Waterson. This group will get you in the Irish spirit with gorgeous vocals and traditional Irish instrumental tunes. Tickets are $30 and include refreshments at intermission. Purchase tickets through brownpapertickets.com or by calling 707-987-8225.
CELEBRATE ST. HELENA
The 2020 Celebrate St. Helena Community Honoree Reception has been postponed because of concerns about COVID-19, coronavirus. It was to be held on Friday, March 13 at Meuse Simon Bull, 1331 Main St.
OL’ SCHOOL DANCE PARTY
The fifth annual Ol’ School Dance Party, benefiting the St. Helena Cooperative Nursery School, will not be held on Saturday, March 14, because of COVID-19, coronavirus.
MARCH DANCE PARTY
Napa Ballroom and Social Dancers hosts its March Dance Party on Saturday, March 14, at the Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa, from 7-10 p.m. The evening will kick off with a Bolero dance lesson. Couples, singles, beginning and experienced dancers of all ages are welcome. Tickets are $15. Info, napaballroomdancers.org; 707-255-5890.
WORLD WAR II HISTORY LECTURES
All adult programs at the St. Helena Public Library from March 15-21 have been canceled due to concerns regarding coronavirus. Local historian Jay Greene’s history lecture series about World War II will not be held on Tuesday, March 17. Info, shpl.org; 707-963-5244.
HISTORY OF ST. HELENA STAR
All programs at the Rianda House Senior Activity Center have been canceled for the week of March 15-21. Editor Dave Stoneberg will talk about the history of the St. Helena Star on Wednesday, April 15 at the Rianda House Senior Activity Center, 1475 Main St, St. Helena, at 3 p.m. Learn about the old Star building and the past editors and publishers, including the great Starr Baldwin. Be sure to RSVP at 707-963-8555.
ARTIST RECEPTION FOR TERRY MCILMOIL HENRY
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, hosts an artist reception for Terry McIlmoil Henry on Thursday, March 19, at 7 p.m. Upon retirement in 2016, Terry took the opportunity to take an art course at Napa Valley College. It was the beginning of a journey to fulfill a life-long dream to enhance her creative spirit. Through exploring collage, watercolor, oil pastels, acrylic and oil painting, she found she most enjoyed watercolor and oil painting. Terry is currently in Theo Becker’s class at Napa Valley College working in watercolor. Her subjects have included landscapes, flowers, still lives, cows, images from her travels to Moab and Iona Scotland, a mountain lake, and even an image of San Quentin Prison. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 707-963-5244.
‘IT’S SURREAL’ ART SHOW
La Bohème, 1428 Main St., St. Helena, hosts an artists’ reception for the new show “It’s Surreal” on Thursday, March 19, from 4-7 p.m. The exhibition features surreal paintings by St. Helena High School students, inspired by the Collabria Care’s “Before I Die” installation. Free admission. Info, collabriacare.org/event/its-surreal.
LUNAFEST IS MARCH 19 IN NAPA
Organizers of the Soroptimist St. Helena Sunrise's Lunafest, a traveling film festival designed to champion and support women, will not hold the March 19 event, because of coronavirus concerns.
COMING SOON TO THE LINCOLN THEATER
Because of coronavirus concerns, different programs may be canceled or postponed at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville. Upcoming events include: Justin-Siena Theatre presents “Disney’s High School Musical On Stage!” (March 20-29); “Shamilton: The Drag Parody” (April 4); comedienne Vicki Lawrence (April 18); Valley Players presents a staged reading of “The Pull” (April 19); Napa Valley Youth Symphony Red Gala (April 25); Festival Ranchero con Steeven Sandoval (April 26); and Napa Regional Dance Company presents “Rise” (May 16). For tickets and additional information, visit lincolntheater.com.
MICHAEL W. SMITH COMING TO UPTOWN THEATER IN NAPA
The Uptown Theater in downtown Napa regularly hosts concerts, comedy shows, films, and theater productions. An upcoming event featuring Michael W. Smith on March 20 has been postponed, according to the website. Other events include The Mavericks (April 15); The Wailers (April 24); Boz Scaggs (May 9-10); and David Sedaris (May 14). Uptown Theater is located at 1350 Third Street in Napa. For tickets and additional information, call 707-259-0123 or visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.
‘SWEENEY TODD’ AT LUCKY PENNY IN NAPA
Because of the serious threat of coronavirus, Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, has postponed “Sweeney Todd, the Demon Barber of Fleet Street” to a later date. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
‘LOCO-MOTION’ FUNDRAISER
The Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition hosts its third annual “Loco-Motion” fundraising event with the theme “Let’s Do It!” as in “Let’s build the Vine Trail!” on Saturday, March 21, at Freemark Abbey and Roadhouse 29, 3022 St. Helena Highway North, St. Helena, from 5:30-10 p.m. Tickets are $250. Info, vinetrail.org/locomotion.
GIVE BIG FOR SCHOOLS
Mark your calendar for Tuesday, March 24, which is when it is time to Give Big to support the local parent groups and the St. Helena Public Schools Foundation. The annual parent-led fundraiser culminates on March 24 but you can donate anytime at givebigsthelena.org or mailing a check to Give Big, P.O. Box 305, St. Helena, CA 94574.
‘FRIDA KAHLO: APPEARANCES CAN BE DECEIVING’
Representatives from San Francisco’s de Young Museum bring the exhibit “Frida Kahlo: Appearances Can Be Deceiving” to the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Thursday, March 26, at 7 p.m. Discover how Kahlo constructed her identity through self-fashioning with Tehuana dress and accessories, focusing on themes of disability and ethnicity, both in her life and in her art. The presentation also reveals how Kahlo used her dress and other creative enterprises as outlets to cover but also to contend with the physical and emotional traumas that shaped her life. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 707-963-5244.
OLE HEALTH PLANS ¡SALUD!
OLE Health honors Betty and Andy Beckstoffer for their years of generosity and leadership in the Napa Valley community at its annual ¡SALUD! Celebration on Saturday, March 28, at The Estate Yountville. The event will feature cuisine from chef Victor Scargle, paired with wines from the Tuck Beckstoffer Estate, along with a mini auction and a concert by the Silverado Pickups. Tickets are $350 ($200 tax-deductible). Info, olehealth.org/salud.
‘SHAMILTON!’ BENEFIT AT LINCOLN THEATER
“Shamilton! The Drag Parody” comes to the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive in Yountville, on Saturday, April 4. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $35 to $65, with VIP passes available for $150. Proceeds benefit LGBTQ Connection. Info, lincolntheater.com/events.
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT
Vet Connect is held Thursday, April 9, at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 707-253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
LUCY LIU ART EXHIBITION
Napa Valley Museum, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, presents actress/artist Lucy Liu’s art exhibition “One of These Things Is Not Like the Others.” An accomplished artist whose work was recently exhibited at the National Museum of Singapore, Liu has created an impressive collection of deeply personal artworks, ranging from large-scale paintings to inventive mixed media works to intricate wood sculptures. The show will be open through April 26. Admission is $20; free to museum members. Info, napavalleymuseum.org.
NAPA’S NOTORIOUS NIGHTCLUB
UpValley Family Centers hosts its benefit fundraiser “Napa’s Notorious Nightclub” on Thursday, April 30, at the JaM Cellars Ballroom at the Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 7 p.m. Dance through the decades to the hits that topped the charts and defined generations while belting the lyrics you still know by heart. The evening will feature themed cocktails, door prizes, and a no-host bar. Tickets are $49-$99. Info, upvalleyfamilycenters.org/danceparty.
SAINT HELENA FORUM PRESENTS ‘GENDER MATTERS‘
Organizers of the first Saint Helena Forum are planning an ongoing series of events and conferences showcasing cutting-edge ideas in science and the humanities. The first forum is “Gender Matters: A 20/20 Vision for an Inclusive Future,” set for Friday, May 1 through Sunday, May 3 at the St. Helena Performing Arts Center. “Gender Matters” will reflect on how women and men can work together to form a more inclusive, equal society. Admission to the three-day event is $650. To buy tickets or donate, visit shforum.org.
FAJITA FEST RETURNS IN MAY
St. Helena High School’s athletic booster club – Saints Athletic Association – host the 16th annual Fajita Fest fundraiser Saturday, May 2, at the Native Sons Hall, 1315 Spring St., St. Helena, at 6 p.m. This popular hometown event features silent and live auctions with unique wine lots, gift baskets and sports memorabilia; a no-host bar and Charbay vodka; and a delicious fajita dinner from Villa Corona. Tickets are $40; $350 for a table for eight Info, shhs.ejoinme.org/fajita or email Patty DiTomaso at pditomaso@herdellprinting.com.
