UPDATED -- Community calendar: Things to do in St. Helena and Napa County

All programs at the Rianda House Senior Activity Center have been canceled for the week of March 15-21. Editor Dave Stoneberg will talk about the history of the St. Helena Star on Wednesday, April 15 at the Rianda House Senior Activity Center, 1475 Main St, St. Helena, at 3 p.m. Learn about the old Star building and the past editors and publishers, including the great Starr Baldwin. Be sure to RSVP at 707-963-8555.

The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, hosts an artist reception for Terry McIlmoil Henry on Thursday, March 19, at 7 p.m. Upon retirement in 2016, Terry took the opportunity to take an art course at Napa Valley College. It was the beginning of a journey to fulfill a life-long dream to enhance her creative spirit. Through exploring collage, watercolor, oil pastels, acrylic and oil painting, she found she most enjoyed watercolor and oil painting. Terry is currently in Theo Becker’s class at Napa Valley College working in watercolor. Her subjects have included landscapes, flowers, still lives, cows, images from her travels to Moab and Iona Scotland, a mountain lake, and even an image of San Quentin Prison. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 707-963-5244.