UPDATED: Groups cancel many events because of COVID-19 coronavirus concerns

Editor's Note: Because of the COVID-19 coronavirus, events are subject to cancellation. Please check with event organizers for the latest information.

BUCK CLOSES CAMEO CINEMA

Cameo Cinema owner Cathy Buck announced Tuesday she was closing the theater for the next few weeks. She'd previously planned to keep the theater open but limit sales to 40 tickets per screening.

"As the steward of this beloved theater, I have been entrusted with the care and nurturing of our gathering place," Buck said. "I have done everything possible to safeguard the well-being of my staff, volunteers and patrons, but it is clear to us that now is the time to follow the medical evidence and guidance from all levels of government that we can slow the progress of the virus by gathering less in groups." Info, CameoCinema.com; 707-287-4172.

SHPL PROGRAMS CANCELED

All programs at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, through March 31 have been canceled due to concerns regarding coronavirus. The library is offering pick-up and drop-off service only. Call 963-5244.

NAPA'S BLUE NOTE REMAINS OPEN