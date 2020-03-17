UPDATED: Groups cancel many events because of COVID-19 coronavirus concerns

Editor's Note: Because of the COVID-19 coronavirus, events are subject to cancellation. Please check with event organizers for the latest information.
BUCK CLOSES CAMEO CINEMA
Cameo Cinema owner Cathy Buck announced Tuesday she was closing the theater for the next few weeks. She'd previously planned to keep the theater open but limit sales to 40 tickets per screening.
"As the steward of this beloved theater, I have been entrusted with the care and nurturing of our gathering place," Buck said. "I have done everything possible to safeguard the well-being of my staff, volunteers and patrons, but it is clear to us that now is the time to follow the medical evidence and guidance from all levels of government that we can slow the progress of the virus by gathering less in groups." Info, CameoCinema.com; 707-287-4172.
SHPL PROGRAMS CANCELED
All programs at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, through March 31 have been canceled due to concerns regarding coronavirus. The library is offering pick-up and drop-off service only. Call 963-5244.
NAPA'S BLUE NOTE REMAINS OPEN
According to a note on their website, Blue Note Napa is currently open and is taking precautions in light of the coronavirus, COVID-19. It is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: Sean Carscadden Trio (March 19); Eric Darius (March 20-21); Tony Saunders (March 22); Half Measures (March 25); Peter Harper (March 26); Morgan James (March 27-28); and Masters of Hawaiian Music (March 29). For tickets and additional information, call 707-880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
RIANDA HOUSE CANCELS PROGRAMS
Rianda House Senior Activity Center has postponed classes and events (St. Helena and Calistoga) at least until Friday, March 27. However, it will be open in St. Helena during our usual hours (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) to provide phone-in or walk-in visitors with resource connections, alert updates and a friendly hello.
ART SHOW POSTPONED
The artists' reception and exhibition for "It's Surreal" scheduled for La Bohème, 1428 Main St., St. Helena, next week has been postponed. The exhibition features surreal paintings by St. Helena High School students, inspired by the Collabria Care’s “Before I Die” installation. It will be rescheduled.
LUNAFEST WON'T BE HELD
Organizers of Soroptimist St. Helena Sunrise's Lunafest, a traveling film festival designed to champion and support women, will not hold the Thursady, March 19 event, because of coronavirus concerns.
LINCOLN THEATER CLOSES
Because of coronavirus concerns, Lincoln Theater will close both the administrative offices and the box office from March 17-24. Lincoln Theater is working with its partners to reschedule most events through April 20. For tickets and additional information, visit lincolntheater.com. For tickets and additional information, visit lincolntheater.com.
UPTOWN THEATRE IN NAPA
The Uptown Theatre in downtown Napa regularly hosts concerts, comedy shows, films, and theater productions. An upcoming event featuring Michael W. Smith on March 20 has been postponed, according to the website. Other events include The Mavericks (April 15); The Wailers (April 24); Boz Scaggs (May 9-10); and David Sedaris (May 14). Uptown Theatre is located at 1350 Third St. in Napa. For tickets and additional information, call 707-259-0123 or visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.
‘SWEENEY TODD' POSTPONED
Because of the serious threat of coronavirus, Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, has postponed “Sweeney Todd, the Demon Barber of Fleet Street” to a later date. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
‘LOCO-MOTION’ FUNDRAISER MOVES ONLINE
The Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition’s third annual “Loco-Motion” fundraising event with the theme “Let’s Do It!” as in “Let’s build the Vine Trail!” will not be held as an in-person gathering on Saturday, March 21. Instead it be hosted online. Info, vinetrail.org/locomotion.
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT
Vet Connect is held Thursday, April 9, at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 707-253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
LUCY LIU ART EXHIBITION CLOSED
Napa Valley Museum, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, will be closed through the end of March. Re-opening on Wednesday, April 1 will be actress/artist Lucy Liu’s art exhibition “One of These Things Is Not Like the Others.” An accomplished artist whose work was recently exhibited at the National Museum of Singapore, Liu has created an impressive collection of deeply personal artworks, ranging from large-scale paintings to inventive mixed media works to intricate wood sculptures. The show will be open through April 26. Admission is $20; free to museum members. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesdays through Sundays. Info, napavalleymuseum.org.
OLE HEALTH'S ¡SALUD! IS CANCELED
According to the website, this Saturday, March 28 event has been canceled. OLE Health was to honor Betty and Andy Beckstoffer for their years of generosity and leadership in the Napa Valley community at its annual ¡SALUD! Celebration. Info, olehealth.org/salud.
NAPA’S NOTORIOUS NIGHTCLUB
As of Monday afternoon, UpValley Family Centers' benefit fundraiser “Napa’s Notorious Nightclub” will still be held on Thursday, April 30, at the JaM Cellars Ballroom at the Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 7 p.m. Dance through the decades to the hits that topped the charts and defined generations while belting the lyrics you still know by heart. The evening will feature themed cocktails, door prizes, and a no-host bar. Tickets are $49-$99. Info, upvalleyfamilycenters.org/danceparty.
SAINT HELENA FORUM POSTPONES ‘GENDER MATTERS
The Saint Helena Forum’s “Gender Matters: A 20/20 Vision for an Inclusive Future” conference has been postponed from May 1-3 to spring 2021. The postponement is in line with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s executive order banning public gatherings of 250 people or more during the coronavirus pandemic. All of the scheduled speakers have agreed to return. For updates on the rescheduling, visit shforum.org.
FAJITA FEST RETURNS IN MAY
As of Monday afternoon, St. Helena High School’s athletic booster club – Saints Athletic Association – will hold its 16th annual Fajita Fest fundraiser Saturday, May 2, at the Native Sons Hall, 1315 Spring St., St. Helena, at 6 p.m. This popular hometown event features silent and live auctions with unique wine lots, gift baskets and sports memorabilia; a no-host bar and Charbay vodka; and a delicious fajita dinner from Villa Corona. Tickets are $40; $350 for a table for eight Info, shhs.ejoinme.org/fajita or email Patty DiTomaso at pditomaso@herdellprinting.com.
Editor's Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you'd like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.
To include your event in the St. Helena Star community calendar, submit details online at napavalleyregister.com/calendar or contact online editor Samie Hartley at shartley@napanews.com.