 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Upper Napa Valley Republican Women to meet April 12

Upper Napa Valley Republican Women to meet April 12

{{featured_button_text}}
American flag
Govsum, Dreamstime.com

The April meeting of the Upper Napa Republican Women Federated will be held at Brasswood, 3111 St Helena Highway, on Monday, April 12.

The meet and greet is at 11:30 a.m., followed by the meeting at noon.

The speaker will be Lance Izumi, Senior Director for Education at the Pacific Research Institute. He has produced studies and films on a wide variety of educational topics.

All interested Republican women are welcome.

Make your reservation with Bev at 963-3148 by Wednesday, April 7.

WATCH NOW: NAPA CANNABIS DISPENSARY OPENS NEAR DOWNTOWN

PUPPIES OF NAPA COUNTY

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News