Upper Napa Valley Republican Women to meet April 12

The April meeting of the Upper Napa Republican Women Federated will be held at Brasswood, 3111 St Helena Highway, on Monday, April 12.

The meet and greet is at 11:30 a.m., followed by the meeting at noon.

The speaker will be Lance Izumi, Senior Director for Education at the Pacific Research Institute. He has produced studies and films on a wide variety of educational topics.

All interested Republican women are welcome.

Make your reservation with Bev at 963-3148 by Wednesday, April 7.

