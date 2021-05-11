 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Upper Napa Valley’s Rally4Rianda set for May 16

Upper Napa Valley’s Rally4Rianda set for May 16

{{featured_button_text}}
Mercedes Benz and Porsche 906

A 1955 Mercedes Benz 300SL "Gullwing" coupe and a restored 1966 Porsche 906 Carrera racecar, both owned by St. Helena's Dann Boeschen, were two of the cars displayed at the 2019 Rally4Rianda.

 Star file photo

The annual Rally4Rianda Community Celebration will take place at 2 p.m. (St. Helena) and 4 p.m. (Calistoga) Sunday, May 16.

The event honors Older Americans Month and the 13th anniversary of Rianda House, the activity center serving Upvalley seniors.

The drive-thru event will be from 2 to 3 p.m. at the St. Helena Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1777 Main St., and from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Calistoga Community Pool, 1745 Washington St.

Decorate your favorite car, take it out for a spin, put on a party hat, and bring your friends and grandkids. The first 75 participants at each location will receive a Celebration To-Go-Kit with treats, candle, and party bubbles.

Rianda House is also offering a live virtual screening of the documentary “Duty Free” at 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 19. After a 75-year-old immigrant mother gets fired without cause from her lifelong job as a hotel housekeeper, her son takes her on a bucket-list adventure to reclaim her life. As she struggles to find work, he documents a journey that uncovers the economic insecurity shaping not only her future, but that of an entire generation.

The screening will be followed by a conversation with director Sian-Pierre Regis.

Rianda House will also hold a virtual art gallery opening featuring the textile art of Ines Bartel at 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 26.

Registration is required for all three events. RSVP to Elizabeth@riandahouse.org or call 963-8555 ext. 103.

Napa Valley College Director of Vocal Studies Dr. Christina Howell has come up with an innovative way for her Chorale students to keep singing during the pandemic.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News