Upper Napa Valley’s Rally4Rianda set for May 16

The annual Rally4Rianda Community Celebration will take place at 2 p.m. (St. Helena) and 4 p.m. (Calistoga) Sunday, May 16.

The event honors Older Americans Month and the 13th anniversary of Rianda House, the activity center serving Upvalley seniors.

The drive-thru event will be from 2 to 3 p.m. at the St. Helena Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1777 Main St., and from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Calistoga Community Pool, 1745 Washington St.

Decorate your favorite car, take it out for a spin, put on a party hat, and bring your friends and grandkids. The first 75 participants at each location will receive a Celebration To-Go-Kit with treats, candle, and party bubbles.

Rianda House is also offering a live virtual screening of the documentary “Duty Free” at 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 19. After a 75-year-old immigrant mother gets fired without cause from her lifelong job as a hotel housekeeper, her son takes her on a bucket-list adventure to reclaim her life. As she struggles to find work, he documents a journey that uncovers the economic insecurity shaping not only her future, but that of an entire generation.

The screening will be followed by a conversation with director Sian-Pierre Regis.