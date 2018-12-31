Try 1 month for 99¢
Lissa Gibbs, Napa Valley College
What has to be one of the more unusual cookbooks in the Upper Valley campus of Napa Valley College collection is "Biker Billy's Hog Wild on a Harley Cookbook." Mugging with the book is Lissa Gibbs, interim dean of the Upper Valley campus.

 David Stoneberg, Star

The Upper Valley Campus of Napa Valley College is holding a Pi/Pie Day on 3.14, or Thursday, March 14. All math and pie enthusiasts are welcome to come to the college from 1-4 p.m. and enjoy pizza pies and sweet pies, all made by the Napa Valley Cooking School students, and for sale “at delicious prices.” A group recitation of the infinite digits of Pi starts at 3 p.m. The last reciter standing gets a full pie for free.

Two days later, from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 16, the Napa Valley Cooking School will host its Second Annual Cookbook Exchange at the Upper Valley Campus. Bring a cookbook to swap, or find one to purchase. All cookbooks available for one-to-one exchange or purchase for $1 to $5. Admission is $10 per person and baked treats from the NV Cooking School will be for sale.

For information call 967-2901 or visit napavalley.edu.

