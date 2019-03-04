”Upside of Down,” an art exhibition curated by high school students across five counties, opens on Saturday, March 9, and continues through April 28 in the History Gallery at the Napa Valley Museum Yountville.
During the planning and presenting of their collection to the public, students gained the opportunity to apply higher order thinking and learned and engaged in the curatorial practices of collecting and organizing artworks.
An exhibition celebration and awards ceremony will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, April 28. The museum will be closed for installations from April 1 through April 11.
Admission to the History Gallery is included with General Museum Admission. The Napa Valley Museum Yountville is located at 55 Presidents Circle in Yountville, and is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesdays through Sundays. For more information, call 944-0500, or visit the website at napavalleymuseum.org.