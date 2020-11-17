Upstage Napa Valley extends 'Until the Flood' through Nov. 22

Upstage Napa Valley has extended the run of its first virtual play, “Until the Flood,” through the weekend of Nov. 20-22.

Coping with the restrictions of COVID-19, Upstage Napa Valley presents “Until the Flood” by Dael Orlandersmith as a complimentary “virtual” performance streamed into your home.

The show features three monologues taken from conversations from citizens of St. Louis, revealing varied reactions to the 2014 shooting of Michael Brown Jr. Brown was an 18-year-old Black man who was fatally shot by 28-year-old Darren Wilson, a white police officer, in Ferguson, Missouri.

"Until the Flood" has drawn strong reviews from locals.

“UNV’s powerful staging of Dael Orlandersmith’s 'Until the Flood' remains as timely as its first performance in 2016," said Jack Stuart of St. Helena. "Under Sharie Renault’s richly nuanced direction, three people confront racism after the Michael Brown murder. In a trio of scenes, each character struggles with the loss, denial, or ambivalence that bigotry provokes.