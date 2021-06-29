 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UpStage Napa Valley holds auditions for Playwright Festival

UpStage Napa Valley holds auditions for Playwright Festival

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Alexis Forni

Alexis Forni plays a dog in UpStage Napa Valley's 2019 production of "Sylvia."

 Submitted photo

UpStage Napa Valley theater company is holding auditions for its inaugural Playwright Festival from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, and Wednesday, July 7, at First Presbyterian Church, Westminster Hall, 1333 Spring St. in St. Helena.

The festival takes place Oct. 22 through Nov. 7. Rehearsals begin Aug. 23. Actors should bring a resume and head shot if possible.

UpStage Napa Valley's winter production, "Dial M for Murder" by Frederick Knott, is scheduled for late February and early March.  "Dead Man’s Cell Phone" by Sarah Ruhl is scheduled for May. All performances are held at Grace Episcopal Church, Newton Hall in St. Helena.

UpStage Napa Valley is a community theater known for its quality productions that are entertaining, at-times provocative and always from the heart. After offering virtual theater for the last year, The group is excited to perform live again.

To find out more, go to upstagenapavalley.org or email info@upstagenapavalley.org.

The catchiest songs from classic film musicals gave broadway a run for its money.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News