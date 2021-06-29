UpStage Napa Valley holds auditions for Playwright Festival

UpStage Napa Valley theater company is holding auditions for its inaugural Playwright Festival from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, and Wednesday, July 7, at First Presbyterian Church, Westminster Hall, 1333 Spring St. in St. Helena.

The festival takes place Oct. 22 through Nov. 7. Rehearsals begin Aug. 23. Actors should bring a resume and head shot if possible.

UpStage Napa Valley's winter production, "Dial M for Murder" by Frederick Knott, is scheduled for late February and early March. "Dead Man’s Cell Phone" by Sarah Ruhl is scheduled for May. All performances are held at Grace Episcopal Church, Newton Hall in St. Helena.

UpStage Napa Valley is a community theater known for its quality productions that are entertaining, at-times provocative and always from the heart. After offering virtual theater for the last year, The group is excited to perform live again.

To find out more, go to upstagenapavalley.org or email info@upstagenapavalley.org.