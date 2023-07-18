UpStage Napa Valley Community Theater is holding auditions for its annual PlayFest from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, at Westminster Hall, First Presbyterian Church, 1428 Spring St. in St. Helena.

A variety of roles are available for nine new 15-minute plays.

Headshot and résumé are not necessary, but bring them if you have them. Sides (chosen scenes from plays that are being casted) will be provided.

Rehearsals will be held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Rehearsals will be held one day a week beginning Aug. 28. There will be a $100 stipend per actor per production.

Performances will be on Oct. 20-22, Oct. 27-29, and Nov. 10-12.

For details email info@upstagenapavalley.org or call Sharie Renault at 707-337-5850.

Photo highlights: Tech rehearsal of Upstage Napa Valley's "Goldfish" Upstage Napa Valley cast in rehersal for Goldfish at St. Helena Presbyterian Church "Listing imperfections" in the Upstage Napa Valley production of Kolenbach's "Goldfish" Tech rehearsal of Upstage Napa Valley's production of Kolenbach's "Goldfish" Breaking up with mother in the Upstage Napa Valley production Kolenbach's "Goldfish" Learning about "father" in the Upstage Napa Valley production Kolenbach's "Goldfish" "Making a deal" in the Upstage Napa Valley production Kolenbach's "Goldfish" "Who drank my water" in the Upstage Napa Valley production of Kolenbach's "Goldfish"