UpStage Napa Valley Community Theater is holding auditions for its annual PlayFest from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, at Westminster Hall, First Presbyterian Church, 1428 Spring St. in St. Helena.
A variety of roles are available for nine new 15-minute plays.
Headshot and résumé are not necessary, but bring them if you have them. Sides (chosen scenes from plays that are being casted) will be provided.
Rehearsals will be held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Rehearsals will be held one day a week beginning Aug. 28. There will be a $100 stipend per actor per production.
Performances will be on Oct. 20-22, Oct. 27-29, and Nov. 10-12.
For details email
info@upstagenapavalley.org or call Sharie Renault at 707-337-5850.
Actor Paul Cotten calls upon an English accent in Upstage Napa Valley's production of 'Dial M for Murder.'
Upstage Napa Valley
Photo highlights: Tech rehearsal of Upstage Napa Valley's "Goldfish"
Upstage Napa Valley cast in rehersal for Goldfish at St. Helena Presbyterian Church
"Goldfish", a play by John Kolvenbach, is being rehearsed by the Upstage Napa Valley community theater players in the St. Helena Presbyterian Church on Spring Street. From left, Fred Ireland plays "Leo" -- a father with a gambling problem; Alani Denton plays "Lucy" -- a "spoiled, rich coed"; Marcus Baumbach plays "Albert" -- a "science-minded working class college kid; and Lauren Haugan plays "Margaret Whitney" -- the divorced mother of "Lucy," with secrets in her past.
Tom Stockwell, Star
"Listing imperfections" in the Upstage Napa Valley production of Kolenbach's "Goldfish"
Marcus Baumbach plays the role of Albert, categorizing Lucy's imperfections, as played by Alani Denton in Upstage Napa Valley's production of John Kolenbach's "Goldfish" at the St. Helena Presbyterian Church.
Tom Stockwell, Star
Tech rehearsal of Upstage Napa Valley's production of Kolenbach's "Goldfish"
Director Sharie Renault calls out blocking notes to Marcus Baumbach and Alani Denton in a tech rehearsal of John Kolenbach's play "Goldfish."
Tom Stockwell, Star
Breaking up with mother in the Upstage Napa Valley production Kolenbach's "Goldfish"
Lauren Haugan plays Margaret Whitney as the mother of Lucy, played by Alani Denton in the Upstage Napa Valley production of John Kolenbach's "Goldfish"
Tom Stockwell, Star
Learning about "father" in the Upstage Napa Valley production Kolenbach's "Goldfish"
Alani Denton plays Lucy as she reaches toward an understanding with her mother Margaret Whitney played by Lauren Haugan in the Upstage Napa Valley production of John Kolenbach's "Goldfish"
Tom Stockwell, Star
"Making a deal" in the Upstage Napa Valley production Kolenbach's "Goldfish"
Fred Ireland plays Leo, trying to make a deal over the phone, in the Upstage Napa Valley production of John Kolenbach's "Goldfish."
Tom Stockwell, Star
"Who drank my water" in the Upstage Napa Valley production of Kolenbach's "Goldfish"
Alani Denton and Marcus Baumbach play star-struck lovers in Upstage Napa Valley's production of John Kolenbach's "Goldfish."
Tom Stockwell, Star
