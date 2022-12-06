UpStage Napa Valley offers acting workshop

UpStage Napa Valley will offer an acting workshop suitable for adults and teens from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 16, Jan. 23, Feb. 6 and Feb. 13, at Grace Episcopal Church's Westminster Hall, 1428 Spring St. in St. Helena.

The class will be taught by Sharie Renault, artistic director for UpStage Napa Valley.

"We'll cover how you learn about a character, the different ways an actor gets inside the character," she said. "It's about marrying who you are with the character, and playing it for truth."

The workshop will offer a "safe environment" — no audiences — where actors will start with group exercises before splitting into teams to work with a script.

"We're going to take that script apart so we can understand what the characters are about," said Renault, who studied with Shakespeare & Company, a professional theater company in Lenox, Massachusetts.

The workshop will continue with layers of rehearsal and feedback as participants learn more about the acting process.

The cost is $100 for four workshops. Email act.calistogatheaterco@gmail.com to sign up. Mail checks to UpStage Napa Valley, P.O. Box 277, Calistoga, CA 94515. Call 707-337-5850 for more information.