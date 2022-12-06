 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UpStage Napa Valley offers acting workshop

  • 0
Shannon McDermott and Matthew Holland

Shannon McDermott and Matthew Holland in UpStage Napa Valley's production of "Dead Man's Cell Phone" by Sarah Ruhl.

 Submitted photo

UpStage Napa Valley will offer an acting workshop suitable for adults and teens from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 16, Jan. 23, Feb. 6 and Feb. 13, at Grace Episcopal Church's Westminster Hall, 1428 Spring St. in St. Helena.

The class will be taught by Sharie Renault, artistic director for UpStage Napa Valley.

"We'll cover how you learn about a character, the different ways an actor gets inside the character," she said. "It's about marrying who you are with the character, and playing it for truth."

The workshop will offer a "safe environment" — no audiences — where actors will start with group exercises before splitting into teams to work with a script.

"We're going to take that script apart so we can understand what the characters are about," said Renault, who studied with Shakespeare & Company, a professional theater company in Lenox, Massachusetts.

People are also reading…

The workshop will continue with layers of rehearsal and feedback as participants learn more about the acting process.

The cost is $100 for four workshops. Email act.calistogatheaterco@gmail.com to sign up. Mail checks to UpStage Napa Valley, P.O. Box 277, Calistoga, CA 94515. Call 707-337-5850 for more information.

The Oscar-winning actor shared in an interview with The Sunday Times that he is contemplating retiring from acting to pursue some of his other interests. "I've had an enviable career, but careers wain, and I do have other things that interest me outside of acting.”. "When you're young you think you're going to get round to doing all of them - read that book - then the years go by." The 64-year-old is currently playing Jackson Lamb, a slovenly alcoholic spymaster who leads a ragtag bunch of disgraced MI5 rejects, in Apple TV+ spy thriller Slow Horses.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News