Upstage Napa Valley presents “Mauritius” by Theresa Rebeck, a crime caper directed by Sharie Renault in the style of film noir. “Mauritius” opens Friday, Feb. 22 at Grace Episcopal Church in St. Helena.
“Mauritius” is a thriller resonating with themes found in Dashiell Hammett’s classic, "The Maltese Falcon." Personal rivalries and dormant wounds are exposed as the characters compete for something of rare value. Yet unlike the falcon, the hunt in “Mauritius” is for two tiny slips of paper that represent the crown jewel for stamp collectors.
The characters in “Mauritius” include two estranged half-sisters, Jackie, played by Danielle Devitt, and Mary, Kelly Berryman, along with seedy high-stake collector Sterling, played by Bruce Miroglio, charming opportunist Dennis, played by Gabrielle Frey, and stamp expert Philip, performed by David Foushee.
These five pair up and face off, shifting configurations in this emotionally fraught drama. They encounter surprising twists and intriguing turns in their hot pursuit for a once-in-a-lifetime score.
“Mauritius” plays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays; 8 p.m., Saturdays and 5 p.m., Sundays. Dates are Feb. 22-24; March 1-3 and March 8-10. Opening weekend online tickets are $15, other performances are $25 for adults and $15 for students. Tickets available at UpStagenapavalley.org or 707-341-3278 for Will Call tickets.