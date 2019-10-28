{{featured_button_text}}
Gabriel Frey and Danielle Devitt

Gabriel Frey plays Dennis and Danielle Devitt plays Jackie in last February's Upstage Napa Valley production of Theresa Rebeck's "Mauritius," a crime caper directed by Shari Renault.

 David Stoneberg, Star

Upstage Napa Valley will audition for the winter play at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at the St. Helena Public Library.

Upstage Napa Valley’s upcoming winter play, “Pilgrims Musa and Sheri in the New World,” will be held Feb. 21-23, Feb. 28-29, March 1 and March 6-8 in Newton Hall at Grace Episcopal Church in St. Helena.

This romantic comedy is about two star-crossed lovers — an Egyptian cab driver and an all-American waitress — who show us the positive elements of immigration and prove that, no matter where we’re from, we’re all on this human pilgrimage together.

To obtain scripts for the “Pilgrims Musa and Sheri in the New World” audition, contact Upstage Napa Valley’s Artistic Director Sharie Renault at 341-3278. For this play, the company is looking for aspiring actors in their 30s or 40s to play the rolls of Musa, Tayyib and Abdallah.

You may reach David Stoneberg at 967-6800 or editor@sthelenastar.com

St. Helena Star Editor

David Stoneberg is the editor of the St. Helena Star, an award-winning weekly newspaper. Prior to joining the Star in 2006, he worked for the Lake County Record-Bee, the Clear Lake Observer American, the Middletown Times Star, The Weekly Calistogan and st