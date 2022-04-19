UpStage Napa Valley presents 'Dead Man’s Cell Phone'

With a superb cast of local actors, UpStage Napa Valley theater company is set to perform “Dead Man’s Cell Phone” for three weekends in May.

This edgy play by renowned playwright, essayist, and professor Sarah Ruhl explores the paradox of technology's ability to both unite and isolate those who are attached to it.

“Dead Man’s Cell Phone” was awarded the Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding New Play in 2008. A nonstop ringing cell phone in a café, a woman at the next table who takes a chance and answers it, and a dead man with a dodgy past propel the dark humor.

“A beguiling comedy … a hallucinatory poetic fantasy that blends the mundane and the metaphysical, the blunt and the obscure, the patently bizarre and the bizarrely moving,” writes New York Times theater critic Charles Isherwood of “Dead Man’s Cell Phone."

There are two themes running through the play: isolation and secrecy. In the script, the playwright calls for a set reminiscent of realist American artist Edward Hopper’s paintings of a solitary figure in a room or public place, which evoke feelings of isolation. Like the paintings of Hopper, the play shocks the viewer into the recognition of strangeness in familiar surroundings. The underlying current that every person keeps a deep secret within them is evocative of Charles Dickens’ “A Tale of Two Cities.”

“Dead Man’s Cell Phone” reveals nuanced layers of intrigue, mystery, crime, and the afterlife. UpStage Napa Valley’s Artistic Director Sharie Renault has risen to the challenge of bringing each actor to the full expression of their character.

“The surreal aspect of the play invites unique directing techniques,” said Renault. “To help the actors deeply explore their roles, each person chooses and identifies with a specific animal — such as a grizzly bear, a black panther and a vulture — to create stylized characters.”

“This play is biting, funny, dark, touching, poignant, intriguing, and thought-provoking, as it also pushes you to consider what might exist after death,” said actor Barbara Barling.

Members of the cast are Carlet Langford (playing Mrs. Gottlieb); Shannon McDermott (Jean); Aisha Rivera (Hermia, Gordon’s widow); Alan Schneider (Gordon, the dead man): Barbara Barling (the “other woman” and “the stranger”); and Matthew Holland (Gordon’s brother Dwight). Stage manager is Deborah Todd.

As with all Upstage Napa Valley plays, the actors and director will hold an open discussion with the audience at the conclusion of the performance.

UpStage Napa Valley’s “Dead Man’s Cell Phone” performance opens Friday, May 6 and continues May 7 and 8; May 13, 14, and 15, and May 20, 21, and 22. Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2:30. All performances are held at Grace Episcopal Church’s Newton Hall, 1314 Spring St., St. Helena. Masks are recommended although not required. For online tickets visit UpStageNapaValley.org or reserve at will-call: 341-3278. Tickets: $25 for general admission and $15 for students.