UpStage Napa Valley presents PlayRead

UpStage Napa Valley’s annual play reading returns with a PlayRead on Thursday, April 7, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the St. Helena Public Library.

Luke Myers, local actor and playwright, will be reading his short play, “Planet Earth is Blue (and there’s nothing we can do)." In 2011 Myers graduated from St. Helena High School, where he participated in St. Helena Drama. He went on to study acting at conservatories in the United States and London, leading to a long list of theater, film and playwriting on his resume.

Following the reading, there will be a sneak peek at UpStage’s spring production, “Dead Man’s Cell Phone,” by Sarah Ruhl. Stay tuned for May dates for this dark comedy.

Complete with a wine and cheese reception, there is no charge or RSVP required for the UpStage PlayRead event. Donations to UpStage are graciously appreciated. The St. Helena Public Library is located at 1492 Library Lane.