UpStage Napa Valley presents 'The Last Romance' Feb. 16 in St. Helena

Bronze statue at St. Helena Public Library

This bronze statue is in the courtyard between the St. Helena Public Library and the Robert Louis Stevenson Museum.

 Star file photo

UpStage Napa Valley will perform a play-read of Joe DiPietro's "The Last Romance," directed by Sharie Renault, at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at the St. Helena Public Library.

Volunteers will welcome guests with wine and cheese at 5 p.m., before the performance begins at 5:30. A $15 donation would be greatly appreciated. The event is generously sponsored by El Bonita Motel of St. Helena.

"The Last Romance," written in 2007, is about love in the twilight years and confirms that it’s still possible to feel young and romantic over a relationship.

For nearly four decades, Renault has turned members of our community into full-fledged actors. She’s selected four community actors for this performance; Ralph Bellini is played by Bruce Miroglio, Rose Tagliatelle by Antonia Allegra, Carol Reynolds by Mara McGrath, and the Opera Singer by Russ Kladko.

Miroglio and Tagliatelle will speak with well-executed Italian accents and Kladko, playing Bellini as a young man, will perform Italian opera arias.

Kladko, who performs with Verismo Opera in Vallejo, will appear at various times to sing arias from "Don Giovanni," "Falstaff," "Così fan tutte," "Hérodiade" and "Pagliacci."

Miroglio, who also starred in DiPietro’s play “Clever Little Lies,” said, “This heartwarming play has elements that we don’t celebrate enough — the love of family, the beauties of the Italian culture, and the importance of romance, even as we age.”

