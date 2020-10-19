Upstage Napa Valley presents virtual performance of 'Until the Flood' Nov. 6-15

Upstage Napa Valley will present its first virtual play, “Until the Flood” by Dael Orlandersmith, as a complimentary performance for the community.
The production will be available for streaming on two weekends: Nov. 6, 7 and 8; and 13, 14 and 15.
Like all the dark theaters across the nation that are coping with the restrictions of COVID-19, Upstage Napa Valley has needed to find alternatives to live performances. Read more about their “shelter-in-place” performances and obtain complimentary tickets through a link to Showtix at upstagenapavalley.org.
“Our mission is Theater from the Heart. Theater not only entertains, it can engage and heal,” said Sharie Renault, Artistic Director for Upstage Napa Valley.
With that goal, Renault has chosen three of the monologues from “Until the Flood,” which are taken from conversations from citizens of St. Louis and reveal varied reactions to the 2014 shooting of Michael Brown Jr. Brown was an 18-year-old Black man who was fatally shot by 28-year-old Darren Wilson, a white police officer, in Ferguson, Missouri.
The production is cast with seasoned Upstage Napa Valley actors: Carlet Langford plays Louisa Hemphill, a retired Black school teacher; Rusty Harden, a retired white policeman, is acted by Fred Ireland; and Elaine Jennings portrays Connie Hamm, a white teacher at a university.
Playwright Dael Orlandersmith interviewed 20 people after the shooting so she could better understand how people think, where they come from in their beliefs, and what evokes and ignites racism. It is composed so that each of the characters must uncover and come to terms with where racism lives within themselves.
Orlandersmith explains her goal for “Until the Flood”: “It is easy to make it Black and White, I want this to go beyond race. I want to go about what is human, inhuman and humane. Race becomes so narrow. I want to look at people’s lives. This is a story. Not the story. I don’t want to speak for, I want to speak to. That’s my job as a theater person. Theater is supposed to be an exciting and dangerous place. There are theater pieces for entertainment, there are pieces to provoke thought. If I have added to the collective, I have done my job.”
While Upstage Napa Valley offers this show free to the community, donations to support continued local theater performances are greatly appreciated.
