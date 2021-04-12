Upstage Napa Valley presents virtual performances of Shakespearean "Love Gone Awry"

UpStage Napa Valley will be posting virtual performances of “Love Gone Awry” on its website.

This series of six, short, clever comedies are modern interpretations of the love affairs in William Shakespeare’s plays.

While no tickets are required, the local theater company appreciates any donations to help during this extended time of COVID-19 restrictions on live performance. Go to upstagenapavalley.org and enjoy at your convenience.

Starting on:

April 16

She Done Me Wrong (AKA Much Ado About Nothing) starring David Evans

After Yoga (AKA Merchant of Venice) starring Barbara Barling and Alexis Forni

April 30

A Man and His Dog (AKA Two Gentlemen of Verona) starring Fred Ireland

Me Thinks She doth Protest Too Much (AKA Two Gentlemen of Verona) starring Danielle Devitt and Shannon McDermott

May 7

The Rogue, the Fool and the Maid (AKA Twelfth Night) starring Bruce Miroglio, Antonia Allegra and Rob Barlow