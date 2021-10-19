UpStage Napa Valley’s Playwright Festival opens Oct. 22 in St. Helena

With the inaugural Playwright Festival opening this weekend at Grace Episcopal Church, it’s tempting to say UpStage Napa Valley is back.
However, as longtime director Sharie Renault is quick to note, the Upvalley theater troupe never really went away, offering virtual productions like “Until the Flood,” “A Hard Choice,” and “Love Gone Awry.”
“UpStage Napa Valley never went dark,” Renault said with pride.
The Playwright Festival features nine one-act plays by local playwrights. The plays will be split over three weekends: Three plays per night Oct. 22-24, another three Oct. 29-31, and another three Nov. 5-7.
Dorothea Standish wrote and stars in “What’s It Worth?” playing Oct. 22-24. The dual role came about unexpectedly; she wrote the play and showed up at an audition to get a sense of the theater company, only to get cast herself.
Standish plays a recently widowed elderly woman whose son wants her to sell her house. It’s not autobiographical at all — Standish’s husband is alive and well and they’re happy with their El Sobrante home — but she thinks it will resonate with people who’ve dealt with the real estate market and faced difficult choices about their living arrangements.
“Some people come under a lot of pressure to move when they’re alone and living in a big house,” she said.
Standish has extensive experience in community theater as an actor, but “What’s It Worth?” is her first play, written for a class.
“What’s really fun is seeing it come to life,” she said. “It’s a pleasure to see what people do with it. I’m almost always pleasantly surprised.”
In Tom Diggs’ “Tengo Sed” (Oct. 22-24), Jennifer Rastegar plays a migrant searching for water in the desert. Rastegar has been performing in community theater her whole life, but this is her first production with UpStage Napa Valley.
Her dialogue is in Spanish, a language in which she lacks fluency, although her husband is a native Spanish speaker.
“My character is complicated and to get that across in 10 minutes, partially in another language — it adds some challenges,” Rastegar said.
Megan Whyte plays a cat — that’s right, a cat — in Michael Waterson’s “Dining In” (Oct. 22-24) and a novice real estate agent in “What’s It Worth?”
In “Dining In,” a dog and a cat think their owner (presumably drunk) is dead, which raises the question of what they’re going to eat for dinner.
“They hatch a plan to get fed,” Whyte said. “I won’t give away any more than that.”
This isn’t Whyte’s first experience with human actors playing animals. She played a human in UpStage’s 2019 production of “Sylvia,” which featured Alexis Forni as a dog.
Playing a cat gives an actor “a chance to get away with everything you’ve always wanted to do but couldn’t,” Whyte said.
“You can jump on the table, be a smart-aleck,” she said. “It’s fun to do those catlike movements with my body.”
Masks and proof of vaccination are required for all audience members, but even with those precautions Renault knows some people won’t feel comfortable seeing a live play yet. That’s why UpStage is also offering a “virtual ticket” granting access to recorded dress rehearsals.
"We're hoping that people will buy virtual tickets if they don't want to be in a live situation," Renault said. "It will support us."
