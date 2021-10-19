UpStage Napa Valley’s Playwright Festival opens Oct. 22 in St. Helena

Standish has extensive experience in community theater as an actor, but “What’s It Worth?” is her first play, written for a class.

“What’s really fun is seeing it come to life,” she said. “It’s a pleasure to see what people do with it. I’m almost always pleasantly surprised.”

In Tom Diggs’ “Tengo Sed” (Oct. 22-24), Jennifer Rastegar plays a migrant searching for water in the desert. Rastegar has been performing in community theater her whole life, but this is her first production with UpStage Napa Valley.

Her dialogue is in Spanish, a language in which she lacks fluency, although her husband is a native Spanish speaker.

“My character is complicated and to get that across in 10 minutes, partially in another language — it adds some challenges,” Rastegar said.

Megan Whyte plays a cat — that’s right, a cat — in Michael Waterson’s “Dining In” (Oct. 22-24) and a novice real estate agent in “What’s It Worth?”

In “Dining In,” a dog and a cat think their owner (presumably drunk) is dead, which raises the question of what they’re going to eat for dinner.

“They hatch a plan to get fed,” Whyte said. “I won’t give away any more than that.”