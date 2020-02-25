Upstage Napa Valley's ‘Time Stands Still’ shines at Grace Episcopal Church, St. Helena

Devitt plays Mandy to the perkiest. She is a sparkle, a ray of sunlight, a cheerful dose of happiness in the apartment, contrasting starkly with James and Sarah’s dour and exhausting preoccupations. This is the brilliance of Don Margulies' play -- what more opposing vocations could there be? A journalist whose mission is to bring the inhumane atrocities of war to an American public in the hopes that it will raise awareness and do something, however indirect, to quell the violence? Or, someone who throws parties for a living?

Complicating this milieu is James and Sarah’s relationship. They have been living together for eight years, but so much of that they have spent apart -- she may be in Afghanistan while he’s in Sierra Leone. But James wants more despite Sarah’s admission that she isn’t the marrying type.

The chemistry between Lesti and Bowen is heartbreaking. There is respect and some affection, but no passion. Sarah’s passion is for the thrill of tragedy, the triumph of the perfect shot. Domestic bliss is no bliss at all. But that’s not how James feels. He wants to settle down so he proposes marriage. Sarah, against her better judgement, accepts.