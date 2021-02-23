Upstage Napa Valley seeks submissions for Playwright Festival

UpStage Napa Valley is inviting submissions for its first Playwright Festival in September.

What conversation do you want to have after, say, COVID-19? While that’s the obvious “after” as we begin to see glimpses of the pandemic coming under control, other “afters” might come to mind for you. Such is the theme of the Playwright Festival.

UpStage Napa Valley, a local theater company composed of a volunteer board of directors and actors, is inviting people to submit original short plays for consideration. It isn’t necessary to be a published writer, just the desire to write such a play.

You can take the prompt “Conversations After … ” in many directions. The play should be written for one to three performers and between 10 and 20 minutes long. Plays can be submitted between April 1 and May 15 to UpStage Napa Valley, P.O. Box 277, Calistoga, CA 94515 or to info@upstagenapavalley.org. A panel of community members will review the plays and between five and ten finalists will be announced mid-June.