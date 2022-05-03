UpStage Napa Valley's 'Dead Man’s Cell Phone' explores social isolation and technology

Social isolation and the alienating effects of technology are among the themes of Sarah Ruhl’s “Dead Man’s Cell Phone,” presented by UpStage Napa Valley May 6-22 at Grace Episcopal Church.

The production will be one of UpStage’s most visually inventive, using front projection and silhouettes to represent various settings, moods, and the play’s surreal atmosphere.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

“This play is such a fantasy — it’s kind of a dream,” said Renault, who praised Rhonda Bowen’s “brilliant” design.

The story begins at a café with a ringing cell phone belonging to Gordon, who happens to be dead. Jean, another diner, answers the phone and is plunged into Gordon’s fraught personal life and complicated family dynamics.

The story evokes the moody urban loneliness of Edward Hopper’s paintings, Renault said. The production design reinforces that theme by visually isolating the actors.

“There’s also the theme of how addicted we are to cell phones,” Renault added. “You lose the ability to communicate when you’re present with someone else, because you’re always scrolling and texting.”

One of the challenges for the cast is to disregard the elaborate lighting and visual design and concentrate on acting.

“When I’m onstage I try to think of who the actors around me are in relation to my character,” said Aisha Rivera, who plays Hermia, Gordon’s widow. “So it doesn’t really matter what’s going on visually around me because I’m interacting with the people in my space.”

Hermia is “a strong woman, very sassy, but she craves connection and feels like she didn’t have that with Gordon,” said Rivera, a seasoned theatrical performer who’s working with UpStage Napa Valley for the first time.

Matt Holland plays Dwight, Gordon’s little brother who’s spent his life in the shadow of his older sibling and their domineering mother.

“He wants to connect with someone real and come out of his shell,” Holland said.

This is Holland’s acting debut. Shannon McDermott, who plays Jean, invited him to audition. Rehearsals were “extremely intimidating” at first, he said, but the cast and crew soon put him at ease.

“They’ve all been very supportive and helped me feel like this is possible,” Holland said.

Jean has led “a very insular and lonely life,” and answering Gordon’s cell phone draws her into an unexplored world of characters and emotions, McDermott said.

A theatrically trained actor, McDermott is well-suited for the demanding role of Jean, who appears in every scene. Like Rivera, she mentally sets aside the production’s visual aspects and focuses on the characters.

“You’re trying to stay in the moment so that your reactions are genuine,” McDermott said.

One of the flashiest roles belongs to Carlet Langford, who plays the mother of Gordon and Dwight.

Langford described Mrs. Gottlieb as an imposing and eccentric woman who continues to favor Gordon over Dwight, even after Gordon’s death. A comedic foil, Mrs. Gottlieb has some of the best lines of the play, Langford said.

“I’m playing someone who isn’t anything like me,” Langford said. “You have to think about how that person would look, sound, walk and talk, and you have to adapt.”

“Dead Man’s Cell Phone runs May 6-22 at Grace Episcopal Church. Go to UpStageNapaValley.org for showtimes and tickets.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at (707) 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.