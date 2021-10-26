UpStage Napa Valley's first annual Playwright Festival continues through Nov. 7

UpStage Napa Valley's first annual Playwright Festival continues through Sunday, Nov. 7, at Grace Episcopal Church, 1314 Spring St. in St. Helena.

The festival features two guest directors, Danielle Devitt and Dianna Grayer, and nine short plays written by local playwrights.

Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7:30 p.m., with a Sunday matinee at 2:30 p.m.

A different series of plays are performed each weekend. Talkbacks with the cast, playwrights, directors follow each play. Tickets are $20 each and $50 for three nights.

UpStage Napa Valley thanks its sponsors: the City of St. Helena, Napa Valley Arts Council and Bergin Screen Printing and Etching.

Masks are required of all audience members during the performance and proof of vaccination must be shown upon entry at the door. In accordance with COVID-19 protocols, the group will be performing outdoors on the Labyrinth or indoors with safety measures in place.

Tickets are available at Upstagenapavalley.org, or call 341-3278 for will call.

Oct. 29, 30, 31

• "Pushing Boulders" by Karen Pinomaki