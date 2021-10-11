UpStage Napa Valley's first annual Playwright Festival opens Oct. 22

UpStage Napa Valley begins its season with the first annual Playwright Festival on Friday, Oct. 22 at Grace Episcopal Church, 1314 Spring St. in St. Helena.

The festival features two guest directors, Danielle Devitt and Dianna Grayer, and nine short plays written by local playwrights.

Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7:30 p.m., with a Sunday matinee at 2:30 p.m.

A different series of plays will be held each weekend. Talkbacks with the cast, playwrights, directors will follow each play. Tickets are $20 each and $50 for three nights, one per each weekend in the series.

UpStage Napa Valley thanks its sponsors: the City of St. Helena, Napa Valley Arts Council and Bergin Screen Printing and Etching.

Masks are required of all audience members during the performance and proof of vaccination must be shown upon entry at the door. In accordance with COVID-19 protocols, the group will be performing outdoors on the Labyrinth or indoors with safety measures in place. Stay tuned.