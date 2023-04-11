UpStage Napa Valley’s latest production explores the liminal space actors occupy somewhere between fiction and reality.

If that sounds too heavy, take comfort in cast member Jimmy Adams’ guarantee that it’s also “hella funny.”

Sarah Ruhl’s comedy “Stage Kiss” is about two old flames who are cast as romantic leads in a creaky Noel Coward-style melodrama.

“It asks what is love? What is commitment? What is real?” said stage manager Deborah Todd. “If you act like you’re in love onstage, what does that do to you?”

Director Sharie Renault has her own take.

“It’s about passionate love that burns out fast, versus married love that starts slow and builds and sustains,” she said.

The lead characters, known only as He and She, are played by Matthew Holland and Shannon McDermott, find themselves rekindling their old romance, inspired by the fictional romance between the characters they portray in the play-within-a-play.

If you’re confused — well, that’s the point. It’s also part of the fun.

“There are all these overlapping realities,” Holland said, adding that some surreal touches contribute to the hall-of-mirrors atmosphere.

The awfulness of the play-within-a-play He and She are performing is another source of fun, cast members say.

“I cahn’t beah cocktails anymoah,” McDermott said in the cheesy mid-Atlantic accent She adopts for her role in the melodrama.

“What I like about the character is that she has a chance to learn about herself,” McDermott added in her normal voice. “It’s nice to see someone who makes some bad decisions but then also makes some good ones.”

Ruhl didn’t provide much stage direction in “Stage Kiss,” which Renault says allows the cast and crew to fill in the blanks with their own interpretations.

This is Upstage’s second Ruhl adaptation, following 2022’s “Dead Man’s Cell Phone,” which featured much of the same cast. “Stage Kiss” couldn’t be more different in terms of tone and content.

“She’s a very good writer who doesn’t do the same thing over and over,” Renault said. “Her themes are so varied, and her characters are three-dimensional and authentic.”

Jimmy Adams (familiar to St. Helena shoppers as a cheerful checker at Sunshine Foods and former Employee of the Year) plays seven roles, among them a butler, a doctor, a maid and a pimp.

“It’ll be fun to be everybody,” said Adams, whose last UpStage roles were as a frog and a knife-wielding maniac in the 2022 Playwright Festival.

Music is another important part of “Stage Kiss,” which gives cast members Russ Kladko and Carlet Langford — who happen to be trained opera singers — a chance to show off their vocal chops. Ruthanne Svenson wrote accompanying music for some of Ruhl’s lyrics. There’s even a chance for McDermott to do some tap dancing.

The full production of “Stage Kiss” will be at Grace Episcopal Church, but it’s preceded by a bare-bones play/read preview at the St. Helena Public Library on Thursday, April 13.

Renault calls the play/read “another way of connecting with our community” in the run-up to the full production.

Thursday’s play/read starts with a wine and appetizers reception at 4:30, followed by the preview at 5. A $15 donation for the reception is appreciated.

The full production of “Stage Kiss” runs April 21 through May 7 at Grace Episcopal Church, 1314 Spring St. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2:30 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $30 ($20 for students) at upstagenapavalley.org.

