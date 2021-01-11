UpStage Napa Valley's virtual production explores 'A Hard Choice'

The Upvalley's local community theater, UpStage Napa Valley, has needed to think “outside the stage” during the pandemic, when theaters across the country are dark.

UpStage is offering complimentary, virtual performances on its website as a gift to the community. The fourth segment of its Shelter-in-Place series, “A Hard Choice," will begin airing on Jan. 23. These short videos capture how members of our community are coping with the pandemic.

“A Hard Choice” focuses on the difficult decision of local chef Kenn Madsen and his artist spouse Elizabeth Stokkebye to return permanently to their homeland of Denmark. Their decision to “return to their roots” was made amidst the Napa Valley’s horrific fires, the pandemic, and the country’s challenging political climate.

Madsen and Stokkebye emigrated with their three young children to the United States 40 years ago. In the ensuing years, Madsen's culinary expertise became widely known throughout Napa Valley, including at the Culinary Institute of America (CIA), and the restaurants of Auberge du Soleil and Calistoga Ranch, the latter which burned to the ground in the Glass Fire.