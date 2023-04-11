Yeah, whatever.

We all say that W-word far too often in our personal and professional lives, and we need to knock it off, says Richard Moran.

“Never Say Whatever: How Small Decisions Make a Big Difference” is the tenth book by Moran, a business and workplace consultant, venture capitalist and former college president who lives in Knights Valley and writes the Star’s “In the Country” column.

“Whenever you’re about to say whatever, stop,” Moran said. “Just make a decision. Your life will be better.”

What Moran calls “maybe the most irritating word in the world” can signal indifference, impatience, laziness, passive-aggressiveness, an abdication of responsibility, or a sense of being overwhelmed by too many options.

“It has so many different meanings, and they’re all bad,” he said. “When you say whatever, you’re choosing not to make a decision. It’s a disease that prevents us from making small decisions — and small decisions matter.”

Moran cited research showing that a typical business lunch calls for about 200 decisions — where to eat, where to sit, whether your sandwich should have mayo, mustard, lettuce, etc.

“Every time you say ‘whatever,’ you’re likelier to end up with a sandwich you didn’t want,” Moran said. “Why would you do that?”

Moran interviewed a wide range of people — from regular folks to CEOs to a former chief of the Federal Aviation Administration — to hear their thoughts about effective decision-making.

One of the things he learned is that, aside from big decisions about one’s career and life path, most of the choices we face are small- and medium-sized. But they’re still important, and they deserve a mindful response. Just like we wouldn’t say “whatever” to a marriage proposal, we shouldn’t say “whatever” to life’s smaller decisions.

Another lesson: When an organization makes a decision in two minutes, it tends to choose the same option it would choose after a week of painstaking study. The best decisions — at least the small and medium ones — tend to be the quick ones, Moran said.

Saying “whatever” is its own sort of decision, and it can be an expensive one, Moran said. He writes about one start-up that took a “whatever” approach to expense accounts. Lunch? A conference? Bring a friend to the conference? Sure, whatever.

“Pretty soon the business ran out of money because all of these small expenses added up to a huge cost,” he said.

Moran, whose last book analyzed former President Donald Trump’s management style, couldn’t help but draw a political parallel.

“Steve Jobs never said whatever. I can’t imagine Barack Obama saying whatever,” Moran said. “Trump does say whatever, and he says it a lot.”

“Sorry to mention that,” he added sheepishly.

“Never Say Whatever” was published by McGraw Hill. It’s available through online and brick-and-mortar bookstores.