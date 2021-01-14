Upvalley Boys & Girls Club director honored in congressional record

Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, recently entered a statement into the congressional record honoring Trent Yaconelli, executive director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistoga.

Thompson's statement, entered into the congressional record on Dec. 14, praises Yaconelli’s “strong integrity and leadership through his dedication to public service.”

With the COVID-19 pandemic and a series of wildfires affecting many local families, the club has responded by expanding its services. The club has provided meals, lodging, financial support, and in a few cases even cars to families who lost their own in the wildfires.

“It is important that we stay relevant in these trying times,” Yaconelli, who lost his own home in the 2017 Tubbs Fire, told the Star in November. “Our job is to serve our community especially the families and kids that need us the most. We will continue to do that with new programs and partnerships in any way that we can. As we head into an extremely active time for the virus the Clubs will work diligently to help our Club families while keeping our community safe. If we all work together we can do great things.”