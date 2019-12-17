Along with St. Helena’s “Jingle All the Way” and Calistoga’s famous Lighted Tractor Parade, the Christmas season brings a number of events to the Upvalley area.
St. Helena’s Jingle All the Way Winter Wonderland Roller Rink continues to fill Lyman Park, 1498 Main St., with seasonal cheer. The rink is open Thursdays and Fridays from 4-8 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 8 p.m. now through Sunday, Dec. 29.
Come grab a glass of wine, hot toddy or hot chocolate, sit by the fire, and roller skate on the city’s huge roller rink. Cost is $12 for adults; $8 for children per hour. All tickets are for general admission. Admittance is first-come first-access to the event space. Info, sthelenajingle.com.
Other events include:
Christmas caroling in St. Helena
Ron and Esther Brunswick and members of the St. Helena United Methodist Church will be singing Christmas carols from 3-4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 21.
Carolers will gather at the St. Helena United Methodist Church, 1310 Adams St. at 2:30 p.m. to practice and arrange songs before walking to Main Street to sing and share season’s greetings with all we meet.
Caroling is an old tradition; the going from door to door to share the season through song, dance, pantomime and fellowship. We may not act or dance, but we can certainly sing at this most wonderful time of the year. Bring your voice and join us!
‘The Music of Christmas’
The Chancel Choir of the St. Helena Presbyterian Church will present “The Music of Christmas!” at 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 21 at the church. The Chancel Choir is under the direction of Thom Hinesley and accompanist Maggie O’Fallon. Hear the familiar favorite “O’ Little Town of Bethlehem”, as well as “Still, Still, Still”, “Jesus, What a Wonderful Child!”, “Come Emanuel, Come” and many more. The St. Helena Presbyterian Church is located at 1428 Spring St. in St. Helena. For information call the church office at 963-1255.
Neighborhood Christmas caroling
All ages are invited to join Marielle Coeytaux in traditional neighborhood caroling to spread holiday cheer throughout St. Helena. The event kicks off at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Carnegie Building, 1360 Oak Ave. Lyrics will be provided, but bring a flashlight and dress warmly, with a dash of red.
Santa Train returns
The Napa Valley Wine Train announces the return of its Santa Train, an interactive musical adventure for the whole family, which runs until Dec. 26.
Guests of the Santa Train experience games, sing-alongs, and a fun cast of holiday-inspired characters, all while savoring hot cocoa and freshly baked cookies. New to this year’s programming, the Napa Valley Wine Train will be partnering with the Community Action of Napa Valley Food Bank and encourages guests to bring canned and boxed food during their visit. The Wine Train will also donate 100 tickets to local foster children through the Napa County Family & Foster Parent Association.
The first show is 5 p.m., with blackout dates of Dec. 24-25; the second show is 7 p.m. from Dec. 13-23. Train fares for the Santa Train start at $59.99 per person Monday – Thursday and $79.99 per person for Friday and Saturday. For reservations, please call (800) 427-4124 or visit www.winetrain.com.
Hanukkah Menorah to be lit in St. Helena
For the 21st year, a large public menorah will be lit each night during the eight nights of Hanukkah, beginning on Sunday, Dec. 22, and ending on Sunday night, Dec. 29.
The menorah will be at the St. Helena Presbyterian Church, at 1428 Spring St. “We’re honored to be able to celebrate all traditions of this time of year,” said Pastor Jonathan Eastman of the St. Helena Presbyterian Church.
During each night of Hanukkah, the community is invited to participate in lighting the menorah (actually, the “candles” are electric) each evening at 6 p.m. Ellyn Elson from Congregation Beth Sholom in Napa will lead the candle lighting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 26. All are welcome.
Holiday charity tree at Cuvaison
This month, Cuvaison Winery in Napa is featuring a festive holiday charity tree and a special caviar and wine tasting in its beautiful tasting room at 1221 Duhig Road. Guests who donate $5 will receive an ornament to decorate and put on the tree. At the end of December, Cuvaison will donate all proceeds from the ornament purchases to the Friends of the Napa County Animal Shelter. All guests who purchase an ornament will automatically be entered into a raffle to win a 1.5L magnum bottle of the 2018 Cuvaison Pinot Noir Rosé.
Cuvaison is also offering special tasting experiences. Enjoy five of Cuvaison’s estate-grown wines paired with Regiis Ova Royal Caviar for $150 for two guests. Savor this unforgettable experience while taking in the gorgeous views of Cuvaison’s Los Carneros estate. Guests may also enjoy a Caviar plate with one of Cuvaison’s signature tasting experiences, ranging from $45 to $80.
Cuvaison is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. For details call 707-942-2455 or visit www.cuvaison.com/los-carneros-wine-tasting
