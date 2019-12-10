Along with St. Helena’s “Jingle All the Way” and Calistoga’s famous Lighted Tractor Parade, the Christmas season brings a number of events to the Upvalley area.
The Oakville Grocery will hold its holiday open house, with tree lighting and Toys for Tots Drive from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. Santa Claus will attend and the tree will be lit at 5 p.m. Festivities include cookie decorating and Christmas ornament stations, appetizers, hot chocolate, hot apple cider and wine tasting of 1881 Napa and other wines.
All day on Saturday, Oakville Grocery customers are encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys for the Toys for Tots toy drive. For every donated toy, guests will receive a raffle ticket.
The event is free and open to the public, and RSVPs are encouraged at customerservice@1881napa.com. The Oakville Grocery is at 7856 St. Helena Highway in Oakville.
Other events include the following:
Winter Wonderland Roller Rink
St. Helena’s Jingle All the Way Winter Wonderland Roller Rink continues to fill Lyman Park, 1498 Main St., with seasonal cheer. The rink is open Thursdays and Fridays from 4-8 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 8 p.m. now through Sunday, Dec. 29.
Come grab a glass of wine, hot toddy or hot chocolate, sit by the fire, and roller skate on the city’s huge roller rink. Cost is $12 for adults; $8 for children per hour. All tickets are for general admission. Admittance is first-come first-access to the event space. Info, sthelenajingle.com.
Merrie Olde Christmas Carolers
Costumed in Dickensian attire, the Merrie Olde Christmas Carolers perform new and unique musical arrangements of beloved holiday songs at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane.
Songs are accompanied by the sounds of sleigh bells, finger cymbals, tambourines and kazoos. The Merrie Olde Christmas Carolers are professional singers and featured artists from opera and theater companies throughout Northern California. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
‘Christmas Carol Sing-along’
A “Christmas Carol Sing-along on the Mountain” will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at Angwin’s Pacific Union College SDA Church.
You have free articles remaining.
Along with Christmas carols, accompanied by guest organist Gregory Bietz, organist for St. Helena’s Grace Episcopal Church, the event includes readings by Dr. Eric Anderson. All ages are welcome and all are encouraged to come and share the joy of singing together.
Chamber Singers to perform Handel's "Messiah"
Craig Bond’s St. Helena Chamber Singers will give a pair of performances of Handel’s “Messiah” Saturday, Dec. 14 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 15, at 4 p.m., at the St. Helena Performing Arts Center, 1401 Grayson Ave. Tickets are $30 at the door; $25 in advance at brownpapertickets.com or the Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company.
Santa Train returns
The Napa Valley Wine Train announces the return of its Santa Train, an interactive musical adventure for the whole family, which runs to Dec. 26.
Guests of the Santa Train experience games, sing-alongs, and a fun cast of holiday-inspired characters, all while savoring hot cocoa and freshly baked cookies. New to this year’s programming, the Napa Valley Wine Train will be partnering with the Community Action of Napa Valley Food Bank and encourages guests to bring canned and boxed food during their visit. The Wine Train will also donate 100 tickets to local foster children through the Napa County Family & Foster Parent Association.
The first show is 5 p.m., with blackout dates of Dec. 24-25; the second show is 7 p.m. from Dec. 13-23.
Train fares for the Santa Train start at $59.99 per person Monday – Thursday and $79.99 per person for Friday and Saturday. For reservations, please call (800) 427-4124 or visit www.winetrain.com.
Meet Santa at the Chamber
Have your photo taken with Santa at the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce office, 1320A Main St., St. Helena, from noon to 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 14. There will be a magical Christmas scene with Santa for guests to snap their own pictures. Please bring your phones to take pictures. There will be complimentary wine to get you in the holiday spirit. Info, sthelena.com; 963-4456.
Holiday crafting for children
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, hosts holiday crafts for children at 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16 to Friday, Dec. 20. All materials provided. No registration required. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.