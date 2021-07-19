Upvalley churches go online after COVID-19 forces closures

The Rev. Anne Clarke, assistant rector at Grace Episcopal Church, discussed the effects of the pandemic in a phone interview.

“Pretty early on in the pandemic, even when things were so unknown, when nobody knew how to prevent spreading the virus, people thought there were opportunities along with the challenge to be imaginative and try new things," Clarke said. "That’s been hard with all the challenges of the year, but it’s been really interesting and dynamic. I think, more than anything, the pandemic has accelerated a lot of the changes that were happening anyway.”

Before the pandemic, Clarke said the church was 80% of the way to being able to livestream the services. “We had to figure out how to get online really fast, within a couple of weeks. Now we have a really beautiful, dependable livestream system. It was hard to build and it took a lot of hours, but we didn’t have a choice. So now we can interact with people from all over the country,” she said.

The church started with Zoom services but then moved to Livestream, in part because of the congregation’s Brian Capener, an artist and videographer, who was able to film “some beautiful pieces,” including welcome videos. The Sunday service started at 9 a.m. with a coffee hour following on Zoom. Other gatherings are also on Zoom, including adult and children’s formation groups.