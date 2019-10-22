{{featured_button_text}}
Halloween scene in St. Helena

This delightful Halloween scene on Signorelli Circle was spotted by walker Mariam Hansen.

 Mariam Hansen photo

Visit Napa Valley released the following Halloween events for St. Helena and Calistoga.

Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch offers their annual family pumpkin carving party Sunday, Oct. 27 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Each ticket includes a brunch buffet, one pumpkin, and a pumpkin carving kit. In addition to the main carving event, guests may enjoy live music and face painting. Details: longmeadowranch.com

The Charter Oak invites guests to their Halloween Masquerade on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 8 p.m. to midnight. The event will include a DJ, photo booths, unlimited beverages and late-night bites included in the ticket price. This event is for those 21 and older. Costumes are recommended. Details: thecharteroak.com

Castello di Amorosa in Calistoga celebrates Halloween in style, with their 10th annual Pagan Ball from 8 p.m. to midnight, Friday, Oct. 25. The costume party includes mystical fortune tellers, a DJ, gourmet bites, a cigar bar, and a complimentary shuttle to select Calistoga hotels. Reservations are required. Details: castellodiamorosa.com

For more Napa Valley events for Halloween, go to Visit Napa Valley’s website, visitnapavalley.com.

