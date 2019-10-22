Visit Napa Valley released the following Halloween events for St. Helena and Calistoga.
Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch offers their annual family pumpkin carving party Sunday, Oct. 27 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Each ticket includes a brunch buffet, one pumpkin, and a pumpkin carving kit. In addition to the main carving event, guests may enjoy live music and face painting. Details: longmeadowranch.com
The Charter Oak invites guests to their Halloween Masquerade on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 8 p.m. to midnight. The event will include a DJ, photo booths, unlimited beverages and late-night bites included in the ticket price. This event is for those 21 and older. Costumes are recommended. Details: thecharteroak.com
You have free articles remaining.
Castello di Amorosa in Calistoga celebrates Halloween in style, with their 10th annual Pagan Ball from 8 p.m. to midnight, Friday, Oct. 25. The costume party includes mystical fortune tellers, a DJ, gourmet bites, a cigar bar, and a complimentary shuttle to select Calistoga hotels. Reservations are required. Details: castellodiamorosa.com
For more Napa Valley events for Halloween, go to Visit Napa Valley’s website, visitnapavalley.com.