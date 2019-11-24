Supporters gathered Nov. 14 at St. Helena's Mending Wall Winery to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the UpValley Family Centers.
The Calistoga Family Center started in 1999, and the St. Helena Family Center formed in 2004. The two groups merged in 2008.
The founding board of the Calistoga Family Center was made up of President Anne Carver, Vice President Robert Fiddaman, Secretary Penelope Bellus, Treasurer David Brotemarkle and board members Linda Marie Bauer, Paul Dohring, John Heflebower, Aldaberto Renteria and Denis Sutro.
The founding board of the St. Helena Family Center was made up of President Janet Pagano, Vice President Patty Saldivar McClain, Secretary Mary Stephenson, Secretary Doug Calkin and board members Loraine Stuart, Jay Greene, Kathy Carrick, Don Fraser, Meg Scrofani and Colleen Chappellet.