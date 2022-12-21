UpValley Family Centers hands out Christmas gifts to families

The UpValley Family Centers and partners like St. Vincent de Paul are making Christmas wishes come true for 331 families with the Holiday Assistance Program.

The program was open to income-qualified Napa County families north of Yountville with kids 12 or under. Recipients arrived at the former St. Helena Catholic School on Saturday to receive gifts and food.

The UpValley Family Centers teams up with Catholic Charities, NEWS, the Salvation Army, Puertos Abiertas, the city of St. Helena, Toys for Tots, Community Action of Napa Valley, and the St. Helena Catholic Church.