UpValley Family Centers’ Holiday Assistance Program served 460 families

In December, the UpValley Family Centers marked the start of the holiday season by hosting a pair of festive drive-through events to provide Upvalley families with a bounty of groceries, gifts, and gift cards. Between these St. Helena and Calistoga distributions, the Upvalley Holiday Assistance Program served more than 400 households this year.

Among them was Yadira’s. A single mom to two kids, she lost her job at a local hotel when the pandemic began last March. She’s been struggling to provide for her kids ever since — and to add insult to injury, she was forced to evacuate twice this past summer.

The LNU Lightning Complex Fire kept her away from home for a week; shortly after, the Glass Fire displaced her family for a full 15 days. The evacuations depleted what little was left of her savings, and she wasn’t sure how she was going to give her kids the kind of Christmas they deserved after such a challenging year.

The Upvalley Holiday Assistance distribution made a big difference for Yadira: it meant that she could prepare a warm, bright, and special Christmas meal for her daughters — and even surprise them with a gift or two.