The UpValley Family Centers (UVFC) is looking for community volunteers to serve as math and reading tutors for students at St. Helena Primary and St. Helena Elementary Schools. Though the end of the school year is only a few months away, children are in great need of tutoring.
In partnership with the St. Helena Unified School District, UVFC provides a Tutor Volunteer Program aimed to support St. Helena students in grades K-5.
UVFC’s Annette Smith leads the charge as the Tutoring Volunteer Coordinator for this rewarding program.
“This program builds connections between the community and our schools, all the while helping students succeed,” she said. “It’s such a rewarding experience for both the tutor and the student. Your commitment to a child’s success is guaranteed to make your day.”
“My son Ilyas has not only thrived with his tutor Doug but has developed a strong and trusting relationship which has allowed him to feel comfortable asking for additional help when needed," said Sophia Tsilimigras. "I was definitely impressed with Ilyas’ progress but even more impressed that he asked me if it would be possible to keep the same tutor for a second year."
Community volunteers are recruited to serve as tutors for students. Participants are asked to volunteer one hour a week through the end of the school year, with the possibility of returning again next fall. All tutors are provided a one-on-one orientation with our Tutoring Volunteer Coordinator. Live Scan finger printing clearance and a TB test are required to participate in the program.
For more information on UVFC’s Tutoring Volunteer Program, contact Annette Smith at 965-5010 or at asmith@upvalleyfamilycenters.org.