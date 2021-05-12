Upvalley Federated Women install new officers

Technical Coordinator Christine Killion, left, President Vivian Pirchner, center, and Vice-President Leslie Stanton, right, were among the officers installed May 5 at Crane Park, during the Federated Women's first in-person gathering in over a year. The other officers are Susan Ernst and Elayne Merla, 1st co-vice presidents; Susan Curtin, recording secretary; Catherine Dann, treasurer; Charlotte Leighton, corresponding secretary; Annette Smith, parliamentarian; Wendy Johnson, programs; Donna Kelley, Reading Is Fun; and Paula Peterson, kitchen and supplies.