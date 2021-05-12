 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Upvalley Federated Women install new officers

Upvalley Federated Women install new officers

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Federated Women announces new officers
Submitted photo

Technical Coordinator Christine Killion, left, President Vivian Pirchner, center, and Vice-President Leslie Stanton, right, were among the officers installed May 5 at Crane Park, during the Federated Women's first in-person gathering in over a year. The other officers are Susan Ernst and Elayne Merla, 1st co-vice presidents; Susan Curtin, recording secretary; Catherine Dann, treasurer; Charlotte Leighton, corresponding secretary; Annette Smith, parliamentarian; Wendy Johnson, programs; Donna Kelley, Reading Is Fun; and Paula Peterson, kitchen and supplies.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News