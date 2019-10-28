The Federated Women of Upper Napa Valley are asking the community to participate in a one-day-only event of collecting new or gently used purses and/or personal items for women in need.
The club is asking people to donate travel-size toiletries, purse-size tissues, scarves, sunglasses, etc. to be distributed at several women's shelters and safe havens throughout the Napa Valley.
These items may be brought to the Presbyterian church at 1428 Spring St. between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6.