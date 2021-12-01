Upvalley kids star in ‘Elf the Musical Jr.” at Napa Valley College

An orphan raised by Santa at the North Pole realizes he’s not an elf and ventures out into the world to find who he who really is.

Hijinks, as anyone who’s seen the 2003 Will Ferrell comedy “Elf” could tell you, ensue.

Napa Valley College and Cafeteria Kids Theater’s upcoming production of “Elf the Musical Jr.” isn’t just about Buddy’s journey of self-discovery — it’s about rediscovering the joy of live performance after a full year and a half.

“I hope people come to the show because it’s fun and it’s very family-friendly,” said cast member Abby Langhoff, who attends St. Helena High School. “The theater’s been closed for a long time, so it’s a good opportunity to come support the arts.”

Directed by Aimée Guillot and Olivia Cowell, the show runs Dec. 4-12 and features several Upvalley cast members. In a first for Cafeteria Kids Theater, the performance will be outdoors, in the courtyard adjacent to the lobby of the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center.

Gabe DuBois plays the title character. He appeared in past Cafeteria Kids Theater productions like “Matilda,” but this is his biggest role yet.

“There are a lot of lines, and it’s hard to remember them. I’m still a little stumbly on some of them,” he said during a recent rehearsal — maybe with more modesty than necessary, since he'd just nailed his lines in the previous scene.

DuBois said his character, Buddy, is trying to find his place in the world.

“His whole life he’s felt that his place is at the North Pole. Then he suddenly finds out, ‘What the heck? I’m human,’” he said. “That’s his internal struggle, and that’s what makes it more than just fluff.”

St. Helena High School graduate Jayson Adkins plays several parts, including the cranky Mr. Greenway. He’s sung in other musicals, but this is his first with Cafeteria Kids Theater.

It’s challenging to get the songs right and “match up the harmonies,” he said, but the social experience makes it all worthwhile.

“The most fun part is when we first arrive at rehearsals and have a few minutes to talk and hang out,” Adkins said.

Langhoff appeared in St. Helena Drama’s production of “Almost, Maine,” another outdoor performance. She said that experience helped prepare her for “Elf,” in which she plays an office worker named Chadwick and an “over-the-top” store manager.

“It’s easier when you’re inside because you can’t see the audience’s faces when you’re onstage,” she said. “But out here, they’re right up front. You have to stay really focused.”

“I love working with Aimee and Olivia,” said Langhoff, who’s been performing with Cafeteria Kids Theater since the 2017 production of “Shrek the Musical.” “They’re really great directors, and it’s always a fun experience.”

Noah DuBois, Gabe’s brother, plays some ensemble characters and an office worker named Matthews. He’s appeared in past Cafeteria Kids Theater productions, but he said putting on a show outside presents new challenges, without the fancy lighting and equipment of an indoor show.

DuBois said he relishes the feeling of accomplishment after a good performance.

“That feeling when you finish a performance and it went well — ” DuBois trailed off, smiled and gave a satisfied sigh of relief.

Tickets are available at performingartsnapavalley.org/elf-jr. Proof of vaccination is not required, but face coverings are strongly encouraged for all outdoor patrons.\

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

