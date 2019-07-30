As a kiln reaches 2,300 degrees, clay turns into pottery, ash turns into glaze, and the best-laid plans of potters can produce a disappointing shambles or a striking piece of functional art.
At that white-hot temperature, just about anything can happen.
The sense of serendipity and discovery when the contents of the kiln are finally revealed is one of the reasons that artisans like Ramah Commanday find pottery so captivating.
“You’re walking that tightrope between surprise and certainty,” she said. “As you take the pieces out and discover what the fire has done, it’s just wonderful.”
Commanday’s newest work is available at an open studio this weekend from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 3-4, at 611 Crystal Springs Road, off Sanitarium Road.
The pieces that are dearest to her are made in the large wood-fired kilns that need to be stoked and closely monitored around the clock by a team of artisans. It’s a long, laborious, unpredictable, and immensely rewarding process, Commanday said.
“You have different types of clay, different parts of the kiln they’re in, different angles where the ash hits them, different impurities in the ash and in the clay – you have these gazillion variables that are all working together,” Commanday said. “So I can never make this exact same piece” – pointing at a bowl – “ever again.”
The seashell patterns visible in some of her work originate from the shells that are used to separate pieces stacked in the kiln and prevent them from sticking together.
Other pieces derive unique properties from having been fired in a Japanese anagama kiln, or by oak barrel slats that had been soaked in wine. The crystalized remnants of the wine produced unusual effects that disappointed Commanday at first, although she later came to appreciate them.
Sometimes she dips a broad house painting brush in white porcelain, leaves a swooshing gestural stroke to contrast with the darker clay underneath, and uses a few tricks to make the pattern crack like dried mud. The swirling design evokes a sense of action and motion, Commanday said.
“A swift, free gesture I think makes a person feel a little swifter and freer, just like you have a visceral response when you’re watching someone run or dance rather than just schlepping along,” she said. “That also happens in clay when you freeze a gesture.”