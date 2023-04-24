Many local households are grappling with steep increases in utility and basic living costs, including dealing with high natural gas bills that have more than doubled since last year. Moderate- and low-income households in St. Helena may qualify for utility relief, through a program offered by the UpValley Family Centers.

Eligible St. Helena residents can apply for up to six months of utility assistance, to a maximum of $3,000, including gas, electric, water, garbage, phone and/or internet bills. This can include paying for past-due amounts, or current bills.

“This relief funding, made possible through a partnership with the city of St. Helena, will help residents to cover essential expenses, reduce debt and increase financial security,” said Jenny Ocon, executive director of UpValley Family Centers. “We urge you to inquire about available help if you’re challenged with paying for your bills.”

One program recipient said, “This has been a godsend for me and my family. It is so heartening to know that there are programs like this in our community. We feel so cared for and supported!”

To qualify for the program, households must be within the city of St. Helena (94574 ZIP code), be experiencing or have experienced financial hardship resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, and have a gross annual household income below 80% of Napa County’s median income. For example, maximum income for a household of two people is $72,050; maximum income for a household of three people is $90,050.

The Utility Assistance Program is available to both renters and homeowners, regardless of immigration status. For more information or to obtain an appointment, call 707-965-5010 or email efa@upvalleyfamilycenters.org. Services are available in English and Spanish.

Funding for this program comes from a Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Relief (CDBG-CV) through the city. Funding was awarded through the Housing and Community Development Department and made available pursuant to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act signed into law March 27, 2020.

