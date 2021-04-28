V Foundation Wine Celebration returns to Napa Valley Aug. 5-8

Registration for the 23rd Annual V Foundation Wine Celebration weekend has begun.

This year's Wine Celebration, raising money for cancer research, will best be experienced as a three-day series of events from Thursday, Aug. 5 through Saturday, Aug. 7.

The inaugural Dinner with the Docs event will be on Thursday Aug. 5, featuring members of Scientific Advisory Committee, hosted by Beth Nickel at Far Niente Winery. Following that evening, guests will be treated to a reception and private concert at Alpha Omega Winery with hosts Robin and Michelle Baggett.

The ever-popular "Rock the V" Party on Friday, Aug. 6, will unite some of the Vintner Grant Honorees in a Vintner BBQ Showdown, with special guests and other V friends who will help cheer along the festivities.

Activities on Saturday, Aug. 7, activities will include the mission-focused Answer for Cancer Research Symposium, hosted by Dr. William Nelson, Director of the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins, followed by a special afternoon Marketplace event.