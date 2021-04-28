 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
V Foundation Wine Celebration returns to Napa Valley Aug. 5-8

V Foundation Wine Celebration returns to Napa Valley Aug. 5-8

{{featured_button_text}}
V Foundation Wine Celebration

Michelle and Robin Baggett, owners of Rutherford's Alpha Omega Winery, hosted one of several watch parties during last year's virtual V Foundation Wine Celebration.

 Submitted photo

Registration for the 23rd Annual V Foundation Wine Celebration weekend has begun.

This year's Wine Celebration, raising money for cancer research, will best be experienced as a three-day series of events from Thursday, Aug. 5 through Saturday, Aug. 7.

The inaugural Dinner with the Docs event will be on Thursday Aug. 5, featuring members of Scientific Advisory Committee, hosted by Beth Nickel at Far Niente Winery. Following that evening, guests will be treated to a reception and private concert at Alpha Omega Winery with hosts Robin and Michelle Baggett. 

The ever-popular "Rock the V" Party on Friday, Aug. 6, will unite some of the Vintner Grant Honorees in a Vintner BBQ Showdown, with special guests and other V friends who will help cheer along the festivities.

Activities on Saturday, Aug. 7, activities will include the mission-focused Answer for Cancer Research Symposium, hosted by Dr. William Nelson, Director of the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins, followed by a special afternoon Marketplace event.

The gala auction and program will take place that evening at Nickel & Nickel Winery, with hosts Mike “Coach K” Krzyzewski, ESPN Basketball Analyst Jay Bilas, and “SportsCenter” Anchor Sage Steele. There will also be a special guest appearance by CNN commentator Paul Begala, followed by the Dolce Lounge and Corona Nightclub afterparty.

Tickets range from $500 to $3,000. For more details, go to winecelebration.org.

Last year's virtual event raised over $3.8 million for cancer research.

A recent study has found that drinking up to seven glasses of wine every week can lower your chances of getting cataracts.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News