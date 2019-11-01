Engel & Völkers announced that Agi Vermes Smith has been inducted into the luxury real estate company’s Private Office network, "successfully passing the company’s ultra-competitive vetting and nomination process for inclusion."
Out of more than 11,000 real estate professionals who represent Engel & Völkers in more than 30 countries, Smith is among only 122 advisors selected to carry the title Private Office advisor in the Americas, the release stated.
“It is an honor to have been selected to be a Private Office advisor,” said Smith.
Info: 707-363-9896, AgiSmith@Comcast.net