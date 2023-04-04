Vida OLE!, the annual fundraising event benefiting Napa County’s only network of community health centers, will be held May 18-21, highlighted by an auction and dinner at Sullivan Rutherford Estate.

The weekend of events provides crucial support for the work of OLE Health, which delivers health care to the essential workers who drive the Napa Valley’s economic engine.

“For five decades, OLE Health has been the safety net for our community’s work force, committed to providing the highest-quality health care to everyone regardless of their ability to pay,” said Darioush Khaledi, OLE Health Foundation board chair. “This weekend celebrates and raises money for this work and the individuals who make Napa Valley a world-class wine region and travel destination.”

Vida OLE! kicks off on Thursday, May 18 with the invitation-only Visionaries Luncheon at Wappo Hill, hosted by Jean-Charles Boisset and Gina Gallo to honor and recognize OLE Health's supporters over the past 50 years.

On Friday, May 19, a series of intimate vintner dinners will be held at wineries such as Darioush and Louis M. Martini. Each will also feature stories from OLE Health’s medical directors who serve on the front line caring for our community’s farmworkers, essential workers, senior citizens, children, and other vulnerable populations.

On Saturday, May 20, Sullivan Rutherford Estate will host the centerpiece of the weekend, a dinner and auction featuring a three-course dinner designed by the culinary team at Meadowood Napa Valley.

The noted auctioneer Fritz Hatton will lead an auction with lots consisting of experiences, getaways, sporting excursions, dinners, rare wines and more. The evening will be punctuated by a performance by the Grammy Award-winning band Ozomatli.

Capping the festivities will be a farewell brunch on Sunday, May 21, hosted by Sinegal Estate Winery. Guests will experience a little taste of Paris in the Napa Valley with chef-prepared cuisine inspired by the City of Lights, take part in a friendly game of boule, and enjoy the sounds of French duo Rue Manouche while sipping on Sinegal’s wines.

Proceeds from Vida OLE! will support OLE Health’s programs and services, such as its Mobile Health initiative, which provides care for Napa Valley’s work force out in the community, including farmworkers, restaurant staff and hospitality workers. Registration ranges from the all-inclusive Weekend Pass at $2,500 per person ($1,850 tax-deductible), to à la carte tickets to the Vida OLE! Dinner and Auction at $1,000 per person ($750 tax-deductible). Table (10 people) sponsorships are available at $15,000.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit olehealth.org/auction.

Vida OLE! is sponsored by Dalla Valle Vineyards, Darioush Winery, E&J Gallo, Freemark Abbey, JCB Collection, Sinegal, Sullivan Rutherford Estate, and The Doctor’s Company.

