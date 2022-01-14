Violin, cello, viola lessons available in Angwin

The nonprofit Paulin Center for the Arts in Angwin is accepting applications to their strings studios for violin, cello, and viola lessons for musicians of all ages and experience levels.

PCA has been providing arts instruction to the Upvalley since 1984. Rates are $39 per 30-minute lesson (45- and 60-minute lessons also available). Limited scholarships are available on a need-based system.

Lessons are private, in-person, and one-on-one with experienced, highly qualified instructors. Instruments are available to rent for a small fee. Contact the office for registration information: music@puc.edu or 707-965-6201.

Dr. Rachelle Berthelsen Davis, advanced violin and viola instructor, holds degrees in music from University of Texas at Austin, Indiana University-Bloomington, and Pacific Union College (PUC). She has served as concertmaster in Carnegie Hall, and currently directs the orchestra and teaches at PUC. As soloist, concertmaster, and chamber musician, Berthelsen Davis has toured the world, and enjoys practicing and teaching improvisation in a variety of styles.

Rocío López Sánchez, cello instructor, hails from Madrid, Spain, and holds degrees and artist certificates in music from San Francisco Conservatory of Music as well as four schools of music in Spain. She has been part of master classes and music festivals across Europe, teaching and performing in England, Germany, Spain, and France, as well as with Juilliard and Ying Quartets.

Anna Washburn, violin and viola instructor, completed her degrees at Boston University and San Francisco Conservatory of Music. She regularly performs with several ensembles including Agave, a baroque chamber group, whose most recent album, “American Originals,” was nominated for a GRAMMY (results to be announced later this month). Washburn has appeared on stage with Sting, Chicago, John Vanderslice, Third Eye Blind, and hip-hop/opera group Ensemble Mik Nawooj, among others.

The Paulin Center for the Arts is based in Paulin Hall on the PUC campus.