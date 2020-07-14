Virtual V Foundation Wine Celebration is Aug. 8

“We may be separate by distance, but we are together in heart,” said Jane Baer, VP and Managing Director of the V Foundation Wine Celebration. “This unprecedented moment has given us the opportunity to pause and assess what is truly important.”

Registration begins at $1,500 (good for one household), with 100% of registration proceeds going to help fund the V Scholar Grants that advance the establishment of independent research programs for innovative young scientists. Each V Scholar Grant supports both research funds and access to professional development workshops, networking and collaboration via the annual V Scholar Summit, and provides a competitive edge to leverage additional funding from other sources.

To register, visit www.winecelebration.org/momentum2020/. All event programs will require access to YouTube. The V Foundation Wine Celebration has raised more than $115 million for cancer research over the last 21 years. For more, please visit winecelebration.org.

WATCH NOW: Things you won't see in hotels anymore thanks to COVID-19