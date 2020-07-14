Virtual V Foundation Wine Celebration is Aug. 8

The V Foundation Wine Celebration is going virtual on Saturday, Aug. 8 by presenting “Momentum 2.0,” a fully immersive, digital auction experience to support the V Foundation’s goal of raising funds for cancer research.
Hosted by Mike “Coach K” Krzyzewski, ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas, ESPN’s SportsCenter Anchor Sage Steele, and Emmy award-winning auctioneer John Curley, the event will feature one-of-a-kind auction items, celebrity and musical appearances, and the chance to raise a glass virtually with fellow V Wine Celebration guests.
The day begins at 9 a.m. with the Answer for Cancer Symposium, followed by the Pre-Show Lounge with Wine Celebration highlights. The day culminates with the Virtual Auction Gala. Lots include a collaboration between Gemstone Vineyard and Stephen Silver Fine Jewelry featuring a 3L of 2019 Gemstone Ruby Barrel Selection in a bottle complete with encrusted ruby gems hand selected by Jared Silver, later to be made into a custom jewelry piece, and a chance to join Alden and Chef Emeril Lagasse at “Line, Vine & Dine”, the fifth annual fishing tournament held at the iconic Ritz Carlton in Fort Lauderdale.
Upon registering for the auction, participants will be directed to auction platform Greater Giving, and will receive both email and text notifications when it’s time to bid via a smartphone or tablet.
“We may be separate by distance, but we are together in heart,” said Jane Baer, VP and Managing Director of the V Foundation Wine Celebration. “This unprecedented moment has given us the opportunity to pause and assess what is truly important.”
Registration begins at $1,500 (good for one household), with 100% of registration proceeds going to help fund the V Scholar Grants that advance the establishment of independent research programs for innovative young scientists. Each V Scholar Grant supports both research funds and access to professional development workshops, networking and collaboration via the annual V Scholar Summit, and provides a competitive edge to leverage additional funding from other sources.
To register, visit www.winecelebration.org/momentum2020/. All event programs will require access to YouTube. The V Foundation Wine Celebration has raised more than $115 million for cancer research over the last 21 years. For more, please visit winecelebration.org.
