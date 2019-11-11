An art exhibit, Visual Expressions, is now on display at the Upper Valley Campus of Napa Valley College in St. Helena.
The art is in all mediums -- watercolor, acrylic, oil, pastel, mixed media and collage -- and was created by the Up Valley Visual Expressions art class under instructor, Theo Fabian Becker.
The exhibit is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays through Dec. 19 at Napa Valley College, Up Valley Campus, 1088 College Ave. Works are for sale and artist background bios are displayed at the exhibit.
“This studio class consists of very accomplished and dedicated artists,” said Fabian Becker, adding “The show includes realism, abstract, figurative work plus poignant statement pieces about climate change.”