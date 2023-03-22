The city of St. Helena and Napa Valley College will present "Viva Mariachi" at 7 p.m. Friday, March 31, at the St. Helena Performing Arts Center at St. Helena High School.

The free show features Las Vegas-based Mariachi Los Gavilanes de Monaco Middle School, one of the largest academic mariachi programs in the country. The program has represented the Clark County School District with performances and contests in California, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico and Texas.

The band's most recent honor was receiving the third-place award at the National Mariachi Extravaganza in San Antonio, Texas. The band features 14 musicians ages 12 to 14.

Two more "Viva Mariachi" shows featuring performances by Mariachi Los Gavilanes de Monaco Middle School and two other ensembles are set for 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at Napa Valley College in Napa.

For more information, go to tinyurl.com/2023Vivamariachi.

Photos: Viva Mariachi festival comes to Napa Viva Mariachi Festival at Napa Valley College Viva Mariachi Festival at Napa Valley College Viva Mariachi Festival at Napa Valley College Viva Mariachi Festival at Napa Valley College Viva Mariachi Festival at Napa Valley College Viva Mariachi Festival at Napa Valley College Viva Mariachi Festival at Napa Valley College Viva Mariachi Festival at Napa Valley College Viva Mariachi Festival at Napa Valley College Viva Mariachi Festival at Napa Valley College