FOR THE STAR
The city of St. Helena and Napa Valley College will present "Viva Mariachi" at 7 p.m. Friday, March 31, at the St. Helena Performing Arts Center at St. Helena High School.
The free show features Las Vegas-based Mariachi Los Gavilanes de Monaco Middle School, one of the largest academic mariachi programs in the country. The program has represented the Clark County School District with performances and contests in California, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico and Texas.
The band's most recent honor was receiving the third-place award at the National Mariachi Extravaganza in San Antonio, Texas. The band features 14 musicians ages 12 to 14.
Two more "Viva Mariachi" shows featuring performances by Mariachi Los Gavilanes de Monaco Middle School and two other ensembles are set for 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at Napa Valley College in Napa.
For more information, go to
tinyurl.com/2023Vivamariachi.
Amidst music and gratitude, Mexican mariachis honored the patron saint of Music, Saint Cecilia for helping to get them through the global health crisis.
Photos: Viva Mariachi festival comes to Napa
Viva Mariachi Festival at Napa Valley College
Ramon Rivera (center), director of the mariachi program in the Wenatchee, Washington school district, brought a troupe of student musicians to the inaugural Viva Mariachi Festival Saturday at Napa Valley College.
Howard Yune, Register
Viva Mariachi Festival at Napa Valley College
Saturday's Viva Mariachi Festival at Napa Valley College showcased student ensembles including Mariachi Garibaldi, a group of musicians based at Southwestern College in Chula Vista. The two-year school located between San Diego and Tijuana, Mexico opened the world's first degree program in mariachi music 15 years ago.
Howard Yune, Register
Viva Mariachi Festival at Napa Valley College
Performers on the guitar-like vihuela rehearsed Saturday morning at Napa Valley College during the school's inaugural Viva Mariachi Festival, which signed up more than 90 musicians and showcased high school and college ensembles from Wenatchee, Washington; Chula Vista and Berkeley.
Howard Yune, Register
Viva Mariachi Festival at Napa Valley College
The gymnasium at Napa Valley College was one of several on-campus practice spaces for musicians studying and performing during the school's first Viva Mariachi Festival on Saturday.
Howard Yune, Register
Viva Mariachi Festival at Napa Valley College
Sindy Cancino, 14, of Oxnard practices the trumpet part of "La Feria de las Flores," one of the songs scheduled for a concert Saturday night at Napa Valley College to conclude its first Viva Mariachi Festival.
Howard Yune, Register
Viva Mariachi Festival at Napa Valley College
One of the performance workshops Saturday morning during the Viva Mariachi Festival in Napa included stringed instruments such as the guitarron, an oversize guitar-like instrument.
Howard Yune, Register
Viva Mariachi Festival at Napa Valley College
Vihuela players made a final check of their chords before the concert that highlighted Napa Valley College's inaugural Viva Mariachi festival Saturday night.
Howard Yune, Register
Viva Mariachi Festival at Napa Valley College
More than 90 musicians who attended workshop Saturday morning at Napa Valley College's Viva Mariachi festival returned in the evening to open a concert attended by several hundred spectators in the campus gymnasium.
Howard Yune, Register
Viva Mariachi Festival at Napa Valley College
Mariachi Luz de Oro, an ensemble of UC Berkeley students, was one of three bands showcased at the evening concert of Saturday's Viva Mariachi festival in Napa.
Howard Yune, Register
Viva Mariachi Festival at Napa Valley College
Mariachi Luz de Oro, an ensemble of UC Berkeley students, was one of three bands showcased at the evening concert of Saturday's Viva Mariachi festival in Napa.
Howard Yune, Register
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!