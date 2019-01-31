Bidding in the fifth annual Viva! Napa Valley online auction opens at 8 a.m., Friday, Feb. 22 and run through 8 p.m., Monday, Feb. 25 at http://upvalleyfamilycenters.org/viva-napa-valley-2/.
Bidders are invited to a preview on Monday, Feb. 18 to check out the array of experiences, vintner hospitality and wines from the Napa Valley and around the world. Just a few include a custom wine and cheese tasting with renowned expert and Planet Cheese publisher Janet Fletcher, and a private behind-the-scenes tour of Kara's Cupcakes development kitchen with Kara herself.
Interested sponsors can contact Chrlotte Hajer at chajer@upvalleyfamilycenters.org
Sponsors include Silicon Valley Bank and Central Valley.