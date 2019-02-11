UpValley Family Centers will launch its fifth annual online auction, Viva! Napa Valley from 8 a.m., Friday, Feb. 22, through 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25 on Bidding for Good. The auction will feature hard-to-get wines and collections, superb dining events, unique experiences, and wonderful vintner hospitality.
Two of the many one-of-a-kind lots include a custom cheese and wine tasting with renowned cheese expert and Planet Cheese publisher, Janet Fletcher, featuring the world’s most acclaimed cheeses and delicious wines from Jones Family Vineyards; or an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the Kara’s Cupcakes development kitchen, guided by Kara herself.
An auction preview will be available starting Monday, Feb. 18. To visit both the preview and the live auction, go to upvalleyfamilycenters.org and click on Viva! Napa Valley.
All auction proceeds help sustain the UpValley Family Centers and its mission to provide guidance, support, and resources in the community, in the home, and for the individual, so that everyone can achieve a better life.
This year’s VIVA auction marks the beginning of a special anniversary for UVFC, which is celebrating 20 years of serving low-income communities in the northern Napa Valley. Located at offices in Calistoga and St. Helena, UVFC serves more than 3,300 children, youth, adults, and seniors every year.