The White Barn will welcome two talented and unique vocal groups, Vocal Color and Jazz@7 that call the Napa Valley home at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 2.
Vocal Color is a Wine Country a cappella vocal group that performs an eclectic repertoire of Big Band, Beatles, blues, ballads, folk, gospel and pop. Jazz@7 is a vocal and instrumental group performing old standards, blues, bebop, and more. With these two groups together, it is sure to be a great afternoon of music in the Barn.
Tickets for the performance are $25 and include refreshments at intermission.
The White Barn, located at 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave. in St. Helena, is an 1872 Carriage House now serves as an intimate 75-seat performing arts venue.
Purchase your tickets through brownpapertickets.com or by calling our box office at 707-987-8225. All programs at The White Barn benefit local nonprofit organizations.