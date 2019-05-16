{{featured_button_text}}
Jazz@7 at The White Barn

Craig Bond's Jazz@7 group will perform with Vocal Color at 4 p.m., Sunday, June 2 at St. Helena's The White Barn.

 Submitted photo

The White Barn will welcome two talented and unique vocal groups, Vocal Color and Jazz@7 that call the Napa Valley home at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 2.

Vocal Color is a Wine Country a cappella vocal group that performs an eclectic repertoire of Big Band, Beatles, blues, ballads, folk, gospel and pop. Jazz@7 is a vocal and instrumental group performing old standards, blues, bebop, and more. With these two groups together, it is sure to be a great afternoon of music in the Barn.

Tickets for the performance are $25 and include refreshments at intermission.

The White Barn, located at 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave. in St. Helena, is an 1872 Carriage House now serves as an intimate 75-seat performing arts venue.

Purchase your tickets through brownpapertickets.com or by calling our box office at 707-987-8225. All programs at The White Barn benefit local nonprofit organizations.

